Jeff Cook
I recently had a celebrity sighting at the YWCA the other day, through goggles.
I’m pretty sure I was doing laps in the lane next to the Brainard sisters. It was like Secretariat training next to Mr. Ed.
This is the time of year when late afternoons at the pool are no longer monopolized by the Gettysburg High School swim team. The regular season is over and districts are in the rearview mirror. Only the elite, those swimmers headed to the upcoming state championships at Bucknell University, continue toiling in the tank.
Hannah Brainard is a senior whose name is prominent on the Warrior record board posted on the far wall of the natatorium. She and her younger sister, Maya, were sharing the lane. Hannah will anchor a relay team that includes Maya in the pursuit of multiple state medals. Coach Turner was fast-walking to keep up with them, stopwatch in hand, I was pretty certain she wasn’t checking my splits.
Swimmers don’t get enough recognition as athletes. Few competitors are as dedicated. Go ladies, bring home some hardware!
Darryl Wheeler
I traveled to Hershey last Saturday for the two District 3 basketball games at the Giant Center. Both Delone Catholic and Gettysburg won their games and brought home district gold. Congratulations to the Squirettes and the Warriors.
There was a two-hour break between the games, so I decided to walk to Chocolate World and Chocolatetown, which is a new addition to the Hershey experience. I walked into Chocolatetown and it was filled with souvenirs, candy, ice cream and a restaurant. I did not purchase anything there, so I walked over to Chocolate World. I was like a kid in a candy store, times 100. Candy everywhere. I had a hard time deciding what to buy, but I limited it to things I have never seen or tried before. I bought a Reese’s Snack Cake, a Cadbury Royal Dark Black Forest Cake candy bar, a Whozeewhatzit candy bar and a bag of Hershey’s nuggets dark chocolate truffles. After going through the check out, I walked back to my car that was at the Giant Center. I quickly opened the bag of truffles and tried one. They are delicious.
Michael Cooper-White
The Berlin Wall and airlift. Failed Cuban invasion and Cuban missile crisis. Assassinations of our heroes. Viet Nam and Pol Pot’s killing fields. Military coups in Chile, Argentina and elsewhere. South Africa. Darfur. Rwanda. El Salvador and Nicaragua. 9/11. Iraq and Afghanistan. Syria.
Like some of you readers, I’ve watched all these and more tragic events unfold in my lifetime. And now comes Ukraine.
I was about to turn a teenager when, just months before he was murdered, President John F. Kennedy spoke four words that changed the course of history. A crowd of 120,000 West Germans, who lived daily with the threat of being gobbled up by the surrounding Soviet Union, erupted with hope when they heard the American president speak in their own language, “Ich bin ein Berliner.” (I am a Berliner).
It won’t be without its costs, as we’re seeing already at the gas pumps. But around the world, millions of voices are joining in chorus, “We are Ukrainians.” Many who are refugees will come knocking on our doors. Let’s leave those doors ajar in case they come by night and need to slip in quietly.
Jim Hale
So, two inconveniences are expected this weekend.
As I write Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service just issued a winter storm warning for Saturday. Lots of snow. Yuk. And then shoveling.
But there’s nothing we can do about it except prepare and avoid unnecessary travel.
The other bother is the time change. Clocks “spring forward” by one hour early Sunday.
This hassle is nobody’s fault but ours.
I have mixed feelings about it. I resent losing an hour of the weekend, but I’m delighted the sun will come up an hour “later.”
For those of us who work evenings, the sun coming up around 6:30 a.m., as it did Friday, is the same as if it came up at 2:30 a.m. for you morning people. I have enough trouble sleeping as it is. The sun intruding an hour later is at least a little improvement.
I’d be content if we never changed time again, unless to spring forward an additional hour or two.
There’s one unarguably good thing about the time change. It’s an excellent reminder to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. If they need new batteries or to be replaced altogether, don’t delay by even one hour.
Josh Martin
It isn’t every day that you see a horse and buggy at the Kennie’s Market gas pumps in Biglerville.
Or any day, for that matter.
But that was the case on Wednesday afternoon when I wheeled my truck into the parking lot. A gentleman was filling a can in the lousy, dreary weather while his horse patiently waited. The sight was not one I’d seen at Kennie’s, and clearly, I was not alone.
A few folks watched from outside the entrance, and a couple more just inside the store. As I passed two curious young ladies peering at the pumps, I heard ‘do you think he’s single?’, followed by some laughter.
Well, anyone who can afford gas these days might be quite a catch.
The horse and buggy were long gone by the time I got to the checkout, but I couldn’t resist a lame joke, and I told the kid working the register that I was jealous of the gas mileage the buggy got.
Without missing a beat, he said there was plenty of horsepower, too.
Well played.
Harry Hartman
As we watch gas prices skyrocket due to the blind leading the blind (climate activists leading “Can’t do much right now” Joe) those of us in Pennsylvania should remember that under his leadership Tom Wolf oversees the highest state gas tax in the United States at $0.584 per gallon. I would say even those ardent Biden voters out there could do the math and see what this insanely high gas tax is doing to your wallets and savings.
Just for information purposes, the next highest gas tax in the country comes from Wisconsin at $0.31 per gallon. By the way, Wolf was one of six democrat governors in the country who is begging Congress to suspend the federal tax of $0.184 per gallon. This request for federal help from our tax-and-spend governor makes you wonder if he and other elected officials in Harrisburg are eyeing a gas tax holiday in Pennsylvania.
Here is some quick math I have put together for those of us with gasoline powered vehicles need to consider, between federal and state gas taxes, you are adding $0.77/gallon to the price of gasoline. Let us assume most state drivers drive 12,000 miles a year which is a low number for many of us, and let’s assume with many in this area driving SUVs and pickup trucks we are getting an average of 22 miles/gallon, which means Pennsylvania residents are paying $420 in state and federal gas taxes each year per vehicle that drives 12,000 miles.
For some additional information, there is a plan for Wolf to do away with the state’s gas tax, but hold the excitement; democrats never do away with a tax without replacing with another tax or fee. The plan will be to charge a per mile driven tax of $0.081 per mile. This will equate to paying the state $972 each year for every vehicle you own that drives 12,000 miles.
So, the price at the pump may look better up front but while you are looking forward, Wolf and his democrat buddies will be taking even more money out of your back pocket.
We should also remember a few important facts related to gasoline pricing:
A.) Pennsylvania is by far the state with the highest tax on gasoline.
B.) The price for a gallon of gasoline was up well over $1.00/gallon since Joe Biden took office so let’s not blame the rise in gasoline prices all on Vladimir Putin.
C.) The United States was energy independent at the end of the Trump presidency when the price of a gallon of gasoline was under $2.50/gallon.
D.) By Biden shutting off the XL Keystone pipeline project and also stopping all new oil and gas leases, he killed our energy independence and he also killed close to 50,000 good paying jobs.
No matter what the national media tells you, the Biden administration created this gasoline price nightmare and many in the administration and on the left side of the voting aisle wanted this to happen to inflict pain on Americans to get their climate change agenda moving as though they knew “Can’t Do Much About It Now” Joe is equivalent to a ship with no rudder.
By the way, when was the last time Joe Biden paid for a gallon of gas out of his own pocket? After watching his recent public performances, I would not trust him to be able to figure out how to pump gas, let alone find his wallet.
