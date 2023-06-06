Why do so many Americans have such strong feelings of resentment and grievance? Author Arlie Russell Hochschild travelled though Louisiana bayou country interviewing people who voted for Trump in 2016. Near the end of her book, Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right, she asks the reader to imagine you are standing in a long line. You are male, white, Christian, hard-working but poor, and aging. There are people of color behind you, and you wish them the best, but you have been waiting a long time and the line is barely moving. Then you see people cutting in line ahead of you; some are blacks, immigrants, or refugees. They – not you – are given sympathy, collect welfare, and benefit from affirmative action. It makes you very, very angry.

Virtually every Tea Party advocate Hochschild interviewed for her book has personally benefited from a major government service or has close family who have. Despite that, they feel the government ignores them. In fact, their lives were devastated by the unrestricted corporate power of the petrochemical industry that dominates the government of Louisiana. For example, Lee Sherman, a Tea Party loyalist, moved to Louisiana in the 1950s. In the mid-1960s, he was employed as a pipefitter for PPG. He survived and helped clean up after an explosion that killed five of his coworkers. He also regularly dumped toxic waste into the Bayou d’Inde. After fifteen years with the company, Lee became sick; instead of paying his medical bills, PPG fired him. Lee confronted PPG about dumping the toxic waste. He even interrupted a public meeting with a sign stating, “I’m the one who dumped it in the bayou.” Still, Lee is loyal to the Republican Party and lists federal taxes among his concerns. He distrusts chemical companies, but he is more suspicious of the federal government because he claims it spends his tax money on lazy people.

Mark Berg is a community activist and a proud liberal: the opinions are his own. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.

