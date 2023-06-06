Why do so many Americans have such strong feelings of resentment and grievance? Author Arlie Russell Hochschild travelled though Louisiana bayou country interviewing people who voted for Trump in 2016. Near the end of her book, Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right, she asks the reader to imagine you are standing in a long line. You are male, white, Christian, hard-working but poor, and aging. There are people of color behind you, and you wish them the best, but you have been waiting a long time and the line is barely moving. Then you see people cutting in line ahead of you; some are blacks, immigrants, or refugees. They – not you – are given sympathy, collect welfare, and benefit from affirmative action. It makes you very, very angry.
Virtually every Tea Party advocate Hochschild interviewed for her book has personally benefited from a major government service or has close family who have. Despite that, they feel the government ignores them. In fact, their lives were devastated by the unrestricted corporate power of the petrochemical industry that dominates the government of Louisiana. For example, Lee Sherman, a Tea Party loyalist, moved to Louisiana in the 1950s. In the mid-1960s, he was employed as a pipefitter for PPG. He survived and helped clean up after an explosion that killed five of his coworkers. He also regularly dumped toxic waste into the Bayou d’Inde. After fifteen years with the company, Lee became sick; instead of paying his medical bills, PPG fired him. Lee confronted PPG about dumping the toxic waste. He even interrupted a public meeting with a sign stating, “I’m the one who dumped it in the bayou.” Still, Lee is loyal to the Republican Party and lists federal taxes among his concerns. He distrusts chemical companies, but he is more suspicious of the federal government because he claims it spends his tax money on lazy people.
Harold Areno is an elderly pipefitter. Harold’s family has lived in Louisiana for several generations and used the land surrounding the bayou for fishing and hunting. Toxic waste has made that impossible. Harold lost his mother, sister, brother-in-law, and several friends to cancer. He and his wife are cancer survivors. Despite feeling bitter at how the industry treated the environment they were raised in, the Arenos supported Romney in the 2012 presidential election even as they acknowledged that Romney, a businessman. did not care about cleaning up the environment.
In 2014, Louisiana gave $1.6 billion to the petrochemical industry while laying off 30,000 nurses, nurse’s aides, medical technicians, schoolteachers, and safety inspectors.
Hochschild tries to understand why those who would benefit the most from environmental protection, affordable healthcare, educational opportunities so vehemently reject these ideas. Instead, they have turned hard right to politicians who reinforce their feelings of victimhood, blame the “elites” for their economic problems, and demonize those on the left who think otherwise.
Hochschild wrote the book to bridge the gap between red and blue states; she believes that the political right of America has moved further right in the past few decades. Hochschild also introduces “the great paradox,” which is the tendency for America’s poorest states to back the
Republican Party, the party that offers the least amount of aid to the poor.
There are many theories about why working-class voters support policies that liberals believe hurt the working class. Some pundits suggest the G.O.P. lures voters using social issues while delivering tax cuts to the rich. Others point to the political machines built by wealthy donors such as the Koch brothers or the influence of conservative media such as Fox News. Trump fuels their anger by reinforcing their feelings of victimhood and promoting a mythic nostalgia: Make America Great Again. As a candidate in 2016, he said, “I am your voice.” As a candidate for 2024, he said, “I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution.”
There was a time in American political life when presidents, Republicans and Democrats, used the power of their office to bring people together, not tear them apart. George W. Bush said after 9/11, ““I ask you to uphold the values of America and remember why so many have come here. We’re in a fight for our principles, and our first responsibility is to live by them. No one should be singled out for unfair treatment or unkind words because of their ethnic background or religious faith.” In 2004, he said, “We are one nation, diverse and vibrant, and when we come together and work together, there is no limit to the greatness of America.”
In his first speech as president-elect, Joe Biden said, “It is time to heal” and vowed “not to divide but unify” the country In his inaugural address Biden emphasized the need to bring people together: “Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together. Uniting our people and uniting our nation.
Mark Berg is a community activist and a proud liberal: the opinions are his own. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.