Since the highest court in our land ignored precedent by overturning a Constitutional, nationwide right to an abortion in June 2020, the results have been staggering. As states now have the right to make their own laws on abortion, women in nine mostly Southern states immediately were stripped of their bodily autonomy and reproductive healthcare due to trigger laws banning abortion completely that went into action. (Utah’s attempted complete ban is still being challenged in its courts. It would have been the tenth state.) Six other states quickly made abortion extremely difficult, with bans early in pregnancy (from six to 15 weeks) and few exceptions such as the life of the mother.

Most women seeking an abortion already have children. Many are also poor, which is not to say that wealthy women do not suffer from a forced pregnancy. It can upend their lives as well.

Jeanne Duffy, Ph.D., has served as a college professor, an analyst and project manager for several large companies, and a college administrator in charge of foundation and government support. She is a member the DFA Steering Committee and both the Healthcare and the Government Accountability task forces.

