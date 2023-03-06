In my 10 years as a legislator, I’ve always tried to error on the side of altruistic caution in my support of programs and legislation that help those who need it most. You know them: the underprivileged, the marginalized, the single mother with three kids, three jobs and no generational wealth.

Pushback from the opponents of these measures herald the line “help those who help themselves” in response to proposals that would alleviate the burdens of poverty. But what about those showing up to work every day only to be left fielding debt after bills decimate their paycheck, leaving no possibility of an investment in themselves or their family’s future?

Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin, has served five terms as state representative of Pennsylvania’s 103rd Legislative District.

