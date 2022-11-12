Jeff Cook
My name is Jeff Cook and I am a Leave It to Beaver-aholic.
I was weaving my way through town the other day when I stopped to chat with Eric Maitland.
“I saw Eddie Haskell this morning,” he proclaimed.
“So did I,” I confessed, not the least bit sheepishly.
Eric and I have discussed the beloved black and white sitcom a few times before. When we first watched the show, they weren’t reruns. It ran from 1957 through 1963, with roughly 40 episodes each year. Eric and I get our respective fixes on ME TV (channel 248 on your Comcast dial). Consecutive installments begin at 8 a.m. and end before Perry Mason comes on.
Speaking of Eddie Haskell (a high school friend’s mother called me that name, was I too obsequious?), actor Ken Osmond’s character was to be a bit part for one episode, but he stole that one scene and became a fixture. So did Clarence Rutherford, who debuted as a big kid who bullied Wally and the Beave.
Here’s a quiz on this character (answers appear at end of piece):
1. What was his quintessential nickname?
2. Who was the actor who played him? (hint, his first and last names rhyme)?
3.What objects did the boys put in Clarence’s driveway to try to trip him up (of course, it was the father, Fred Rutherford, who took the fall)?
If you get more than one of these questions correct, you might have an addiction. Feel free to reach out for help. We have Zoom meetings Monday through Friday morning.
Tony Dow (Wally) died a few months ago so Jerry Mathers is the last of the cast. Eric and I will keep their memory alive.
Answers: Lumpy, Frank Bank, metal barrel hoops.
John Spangler
The agenda and scope of ACTPO, the county’s transportation planning group, may sound bureaucratic, but I was glad to cover it recently when there were other staffing issues at the newspaper. I was reminded of this group’s critical support and involvement a decade ago when I was pushing ahead on the creation of the historic pathway on Seminary Ridge. That pathway was a great investment and is heavily used.
Even more interesting to me was Rusty Ryan’s report about electric vehicle infrastructure planning for the commonwealth. I own a fully electric vehicle (EV) and know first hand how critical it is for our highway system and destinations to be incorporating EV charging.
Interstate highways need many more charging stations, and they need those soon. The I-95 corridor is pretty good these days, but I like to travel US Routes 81 and 84 when I drive to New England and EV charging is sparse. Right now, I am driving through the Midwest, and as I left the I-80/I-90 corridors, it gets sparse quickly. Minnesota and Iowa, and even downstate Illinois are woefully thin on the ground. Rusty noted that interstates are a priority.
But he also indicated that destinations along smaller highways, like US Route 30 are in the next-most important tier for charging. People are coming to Gettysburg with EV’s. We have museums, performing art venues, walkable restaurant rows and interesting streetscapes where someone can benefit from a Level two charger. The college has two in a remote parking lot, the borough parking ramp has one, the park visitor center has one that is nearly unfindable from the parking lot, and Sheets near US Route 15 has Tesla super charging station. That isn’t adequate for the EV conversion that is on the way.
Rusty was helping ACTPO members look into the future by sharing what is already coming in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. There are tax credits, rebates and other incentives in the legislation putting important national investment in this kind of infrastructure.
I hope that Gettysburg venues, both profit and nonprofit, hear what Rusty was saying about Gettysburg understanding its role as a destination in what is clearly an automobile rich historic destination. Our area should not wait to take advantage of this forward looking possibility. Living and thinking green isn’t an argument any more, it is a necessity.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
The first real concert I ever attended was for the teen heartthrob Aaron Carter when I was in middle school. On Nov. 5, he unexpectedly passed away at the age of 34.
I received so many texts from friends and family, remembering the embarrassingly large poster of his I had hanging in my childhood bedroom. At the end of that concert, Aaron walked through a line of screaming girls and signed our tickets.
His autograph was one of a kind because he signed the letter “A” in the shape of a star. He was a star in my eyes all the way through my college years.
In high school, I may or not have been teased for my green and purple Aaron Carter folders a friend gave me, but I didn’t care. I loved all his songs.
He skyrocketed to fame in 2000 with his album “Aaron’s Party” and my personal favorite song “I Want Candy.”
Aaron was the younger brother to Nick Carter, who is part of the Backstreet Boys. On Sunday after his passing, the Backstreet Boys hugged Nick on stage at their concert and paid tribute to Aaron through a beautiful song.
Since he passed, I’ve been listening to his old music. I subjected my cousin to it when I was hanging out with her last weekend. I was trying to explain his significance to me, calling him the Harry Styles of my time. He was never that famous, but he was a big deal to me growing up.
Every time I was sick from school, I always had to watch “Popstar,” the 2005 film he starred in as a teen music sensation who had to go back to public high school to fix his declining grades.
He’s faced many struggles, and it feels like a lot of his mistakes always had to play out in the media. Even after his death, I’ve seen so many articles saying he “never had a chance,” blaming his past.
Many of the mainstream media/paparazzi news outlets are just looking for clicks, not realizing the impact or implications for what they write. It’s incredibly frustrating.
I did not personally know Aaron, but I wanted to share how he was an important part of my childhood and try to honor his memory in a respectful way.
He gave me the best first concert experience of my life, and his music inspired me.
Jim Hale
Leaves don’t change color in the fall.
Their actual hue is revealed as they lose chlorophyll, the green substance that enables plants to turn sunlight into sustenance.
Green is just the leaves’ work uniform, which is taken from them when their food-making labor is no longer needed.
There’s a lesson here. Identity does not arise from productivity or consumption. Identity is not an economic function. It is one’s own unique music, suddenly audible when the rude noise of the marketplace is stilled. Life isn’t about the “green.”
Each leaf gets to show its true colors for a while before the tree discards it.
Harry Hartman
Many national surprises came out of Tuesday’s midterm election; thankfully there were no local surprises.
Congratulations to Adams County voters for a job well done as nearly 65 percent of the registered voters turned out to vote in the General Election. That percentage included over 10,000 county voters who voted by mail.
As a surprise to no one, as all votes were tabulated in the election for the 91st Pennsylvania House race, Rep. Dan Moul received nearly doubled the number of votes as his challenger, Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually.
Does anyone find it surprising that Qually is already saying he will challenge Moul again in two years? That of course is after Qually gets re-elected as county commissioner next year.
“Marty, if you have your eyes on a bigger prize, why bother with being a county commissioner? Declare you are running against Moul, put two full years effort into it. Maybe you will only lose by 5,000 votes and let another Adams County Democrat who actually wants to do the job for four years for county residents run for the position.”
Never mind, if Marty is not feeding off the taxpayers, he would have to get a job in the private sector again and that job would not allow him to look for his next job for two years like he will do if elected county commissioner. The only people Marty is cheating and has been cheating for the last several years are the Adams County taxpayers as you have paid his salary for him to be able to not work while laying the groundwork for seeking his next job.
My question would be why any Adams County voter would vote for Qually when he has already declared that he has other ambitions. I would also suggest to Marty that with the shellacking he took on Tuesday what does he think will change in two years?
Maybe it is time for Adams County Democrats to realize that perhaps their candidate is the problem with not being able to unseat Moul. It may also be time for Adams County’s own version of Beto O’Rourke to realize he is his own worst enemy when it comes to running a campaign in which both county Democrats and Republicans vote.
Get ready for the next Marty “Beto” campaign.
Liz Caples
Sometime around 2020 or 2021 (I can’t remember which, the pandemic years seemed to blur together), I remember hearing about a destructive invasive species found in Pennsylvania called the spotted lanternfly.
News stations, social media posts and local governments instructed the public to kill the bugs if they spotted (ha) them and report sightings to Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences. Several of my Facebook friends reported seeing them sporadically around the York-Adams area. Despite looking for them as if I were participating in an Easter egg hunt, I still never saw the little buggers.
Around August of this year, my fiance complained that they were all hanging out in the parking lot of his workplace in Hanover. He spent his breaks outside smashing them. Soon he was giving me a daily kill count, sometimes reaching almost a hundred. Every day he complained about the massive amount of lanternflies and lanternflies corpses he walked by while going to work. I looked and looked, but apparently, the entire lanternfly population was in that parking lot.
We met a friend for dinner in September at a restaurant in a Camp Hill shopping center. I’ll never forget that day because as soon as I got out of the car, I saw my first congregation of about 50 lanternflies. They were everywhere. I started smashing them and keeping my own kill count. It was a bit macabre, yes, but I saw it as my civic duty.
I guess karma is a you-know-what because a month later their friends found my property, specifically two of our trees. As fast as I could smash them off the tree with a shoe, twice as many would pop up. I spent days eradicating them, hoping for a cold spell to finish off the survivors. It got so bad they’d hang on our window screens, which amused my parrot. He’d ask them, “what are you doing?” and “what do you want?” We had to teach him about stranger danger.
Weeks went by and I thought they finally went to Disney World or something. Then one day, I saw a few sunbathing in the Times parking lot. And so it begins, again.
