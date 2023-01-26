In the last couple of years Pennsylvania’s Republican Party has embraced proposed changes to the Pennsylvania Constitution. Instead of reaching out to the Democratic governor to forge bi-partisan legislation, the legislature proposed Constitutional changes that would upend the balance of power and further restrict voting and abortion rights. This article examines the proposed amendments and, given the recent election results, whether these efforts will be successful.

Republican legislators have turned to the Constitutional amendment process to advance their policy goals because Democratic Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed many of their priorities. Constitutional amendments do not need the governor’s approval. Instead, if a proposed amendment passes in two consecutive legislative sessions, a referendum of voters is scheduled. Historically Pennsylvania voters usually pass proposed amendments (Fair Districts PA, 2022).

Tom DeLoe is a member of Democracy for America. He lives with his wife in Gettysburg; the opinions are his own.

