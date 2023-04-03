Of course, I have heard of Martin Luther King. I assume nearly every U.S. citizen, of literate age, has.
Of course, I have heard of Martin Luther King. I assume nearly every U.S. citizen, of literate age, has.
Still, I was gobsmacked by how little I actually know about the doctor. It seems I should have a better awareness of MLK.
Shortly after I graduated college and returned to my grandmother’s house, Dr. King was assassinated. That was April 4, 1968.
At that time, I was vaguely aware of Dr. King’s unceasing, decade-plus nonviolent demonstrations for equality for blacks.
King was a staunch supporter of peaceful protests. A man of such discipline and generosity, the doctor even forgave a woman who had knifed him in a violent attempt to kill him.
I am fairly certain I do not have such charity in my soul as to forgive a person who violently attacked me.
MLK Jr. inconspicuously and repeatedly put himself in jeopardy, and patiently demanded equal rights for his people. He yearned for the day when all of us would be judged by the “content of our character” rather than the “color of our skin.”
Although I was basically unaware of King’s unflagging devotion to the cause of equality for all, I now find that I can hardly begin to heap enough praise on the man. I suggest that beyond marking the third Monday in January as a federal holiday commemorating his Jan. 15 birthday, there should be a commemoration of his death on April 4.
Enough, I’ll cease troubling you with my feeble words!
Please, visit some websites that provide information about the Rev. King.
Read the doctor’s words! His final speech is not only informative, it is inspiring.
Try visiting a website listed below.
(Note: Hopefully the site will connect to his words which are gripping:)
Alternatively, you can always search for MLK or Martin Luther King Jr.
There is much from which to choose. Also, you can listen, on YouTube, to his speech.
Given my faulty ears, I prefer reading his powerful words which conjure up his gripping voice.
MLK gave his final speech “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” on April 3, 1968.
The next day, on the evening of April 4, 1968, an assassin’s bullet claimed his life.
And yet, his cause and his words live on!
His speech is under copyright. His family, rightfully so, owns his words:
Please visit: https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/04/us/martin-luther-king-jr-mountaintop-speech-trnd/index.html — Almanac, March 27, 2023.
In 1955, he (MLK) began his struggle to persuade the U.S. government to declare the policy of racial discrimination unlawful. He led the first large nonviolent demonstration against segregated buses. However, racists responded with violence to his nonviolent initiative.
“Peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but a means by which we arrive at that goal.” ~ Martin Luther King Jr. (1929–68), https://www.afscme.org/about/history/mlk/mountaintop.
Pat Nevada, whose opinions are her own, lives near Gettysburg.
