Liz Caples
I’m one of those people who rarely get sick. In fact, I joke my best feature is my immune system. I’ve made it this far without contracting COVID. Just the other day, I commented to my fiancé that I’ve only been sick a handful of times in the nearly seven years we’ve been together.
However, I may have jinxed myself because I began feeling like I was coming down with something a day later, though I swore I wasn’t. I had so much faith in my immune system that I bet dinner.
But on the rare occasion I get sick; I get REALLY sick. My immune system might as well be nonexistent, and I am forced to hit the pause button on life.
That’s exactly what occurred last night. I knew the inevitable was happening when everything in my body started aching, and I couldn’t breathe through my nose. Even my eyeballs were sore! All I wanted was to rest, which is very uncharacteristic, considering it was around 8 p.m.
I woke up this morning drenched in sweat, my chest so congested that it hurt to cough. Yup, it looks like I lost the dinner bet. Luckily, I tested negative for COVID at the doctor’s and was told it’s likely a viral illness. The only treatment? Rest and hydration.
Today I had plans: go to work, vacuum the house, and run errands. It would be counterproductive to pretend I did not feel like I’m on my deathbed and push through the day. I’m not exactly thrilled to spend the day in bed coughing up mucus and sipping Gatorade, but sometimes you need to press the pause button on life. I know in time, when my immune system works again, I’ll long for a guilt-free day in bed again.
Jim Hale
Pennsylvania’s system of approving school district budgets is insane.
The state requires school boards to adopt their final budgets by June 30, but the state rarely approves is own budget by that date.
As a result, year after year, school officials have to guess – guess! – how much what the state’s education funding levels will turn out to be.
Imagine if you had to figure out a year’s worth of spending for your household, and your employer had to approve your budget, but your boss refused to tell you what your wages will be.
That’s what school boards deal with.
Board members take 100 percent of the heat from the public, but the board actually controls only a tiny percentage of a district’s spending. The vast majority of spending is set by the state or constrained by expenses over which the board has absolutely no control, such as health insurance, utilities, and negotiated labor contracts.
I’m amazed anybody is willing to serve on school boards (without pay, by the way). Hats off to those who do.
Jeff Cook
We like to think we live in a quaint little town.
We do, but Gettysburg has not cornered the market. I have visited some special hamlets that have almost a “Brigadoon” mystique about them. Lake Placid is such a place. So is Cooperstown.
The village of Cooperstown, N.Y., is the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame, a national treasure. But the bucolic setting is so much more. There are other museums and art galleries plus restaurants and boutiques galore. You get the picture (although you really have to see it in person to get it).
Last month, Nancy and I went to the Hall with our dear friends, Bill and Doreen Heyman. Bill has been a true friend since college and made the arrangements. We stayed at the palatial lakeside hotel that was built when Woodrow Wilson was president. A highlight of our visit was the “VIP” tour set up by Bill’s friends, Brad and Whitney. They both previously worked at the Hall, in fact, that is where they met!
Our guide was working his final pitch at the Hall of Fame after 28 years. He was born in Allentown and went to school at Moravian. He dazzled us with his knowledge as we got to observe the last left-handed catcher’s mitt used in the major leagues (Dale Long) and a USA jersey worn at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin (baseball was an exhibition sport, ironically, our squad was scheduled to play Japan). We also discussed the life and baseball career of Moe Berg (protagonist of “The Catcher was a Spy” about Berg’s work with CIA-predecessor the OSS during World War II).
After the foray, we approached the hall of plaques with reverence. I took photos of the greats of the game, including Gettysburg’s own Eddie Plank.
Later, we visited the Farm Museum, which houses the notorious “Cardiff Giant,” a 19th century hoax in which a carved “man” was “unearthed” by a scammer who had “planted” it months earlier. The venue has a variety of exhibits depicting a simpler life and even had a carousel. We got to ride it!
That night, we paralleled the source of the mighty Susquehanna River, which begins modestly enough as a trickle out of Lake Otsego and ends 444 miles later in the Chesapeake Bay, on our walk to the friendly, neighborhood trattoria. Bon appetit.
We didn’t have time to sojourn to the Fennimore Cooper Art museum, a good reason to go back.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
It has been so surreal when I run into familiar faces from my time before at the newspaper.
Margaret “Margie” Kenworthy was one of the first tipstaffs I met when I regularly covered courts. She was always so kind, respectful, and helpful – even to a reporter.
I recall there were days where Margie had to monitor how many people were coming in and out of the courtroom.
She had her clipboard to check people in and let attorneys know when their clients arrived. Some of the attorneys might be meeting clients for the first time at their arraignments after speaking on the phone.
Through all of it, Margie was helpful to anyone who needed guidance. It was really nice getting to catch up with her and share her story as a tipstaff.
Tipstaffs serve an important role in the courts, and I know they don’t seek it, but they deserve the recognition for the work they do.
For those who do not know, tipstaffs may work just two or three days a week, but they also could have longer hours, if there’s a jury trial.
Depending how the trial is scheduled, they may need to work past regular business hours for a verdict.
I remember those days, where I waited with them.
That is actually how I got to know a lot of the tipstaffs on a more personal level. I have really enjoyed getting to know these people that Margie also mentioned she enjoyed working with. I hope to see them around the courthouse as well!
Michael Cooper-White
Last Saturday’s Sports section convinced me that, for the sake of family harmony, I’m never going to buy or run a major league sports franchise. Well, the other reason, of course, is that I don’t have a couple of billion dollars to spare.
In case you missed it, page B5 carried adjacent stories of lawsuits filed by siblings against the Orioles CEO and L.A. Chargers’ controlling owner.
Jilted brother Lou Angelos is suing Orioles’ CEO John Angelos for trying to take control of their father’s estate. Never mind the old man is still alive. Amidst the feud, Lou alleges John aims to take the Orioles to Nashville, which John vehemently denied this week, saying “as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over Inner Harbor” the Orioles will remain in Charm City.
And on the opposite coast, L.A. Chargers’ owner Dean Spanos is being sued by his sister for a breach of duty and misogynistic behavior. It seems to me the latter charge would require sister Dea’s proving brother Dean is more of a cad with her than any brothers in the family. The fact Dean is in cahoots with brother Michael may be in Dea’s favor. But there’s another sister, Alexis, who also sides with Dean and Mike against poor Dea. This is really a mess. I wouldn’t want to join these folks at their Thanksgiving family dinner.
Among other charges, sister Dea accuses two brothers of borrowing over $60 million from their parents’ trust to “buy an airplane and deliberately damaging her relationship with the pastor of her Greek Orthodox church.” So does the pastor get free rides in the jet, or what’s the deal here? As a cleric, I’ll be watching closely to see just how much dollar value is attached to a good pastoral relationship. As a pilot, I think Dea could maybe lighten up and settle for occasional rides in brother Dean’s airplane.
I don’t mean to make light of family tensions, which can be among life’s most painful experiences. But these rich kids need to be sent to their rooms until they can come out, shake hands, and settle their differences outside of court. The American justice system should spend its time on more important matters than these family feuds. Sounds like the Spanos clan can’t expect much mediation help from their pastor, though.
