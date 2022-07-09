Jim Hale
Editor D.K. Thomas called me to her cubicle the other night to take a look at something.
Of course, I figured it was something to do with the newspaper.
But instead, she pointed out an astonishing pattern of light on her desktop.
It was an infinitely intricate structure of gleam and gloom and all gradations in between, a complexly textured entity you’d expect to see under a microscope or through a telescope — a germ or a galaxy.
To say it was a reflection from the sides of her coffee cup makes it sound like no big deal, but I think the fact that crazy beauty often springs out of everyday objects is a very big deal indeed.
If you keep your eyes peeled, you’ll be amazed at least once every day.
My son and I were on a walk when I was frozen in my tracks by the shadow of a guy-wire angling up to support a utility pole. More precisely, it was the shadow of a complex knot in the wire. The looping tangle of darkness fell atop another part of the guy-wire assembly, black on a steel-gray surface that framed it in a way somehow transcendently perfect.
I wanted to take a picture, but fortunately I had forgotten my phone. I say fortunately because it’s almost always better to concentrate on truly seeing something rather than how to shoot the perfect photo, as if that were even possible.
The beautiful shadow was a two-dimensional projection of a three-dimensional knot. Our world is a beautiful projection of dimensions far beyond our comprehension.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
When Ben and I selected a pet-friendly hotel for a recent stay in Erie, we had no idea the location would have a connection to Gettysburg.
An outdoor sculpture of Brigadier General Strong Vincent who was mortally wounded on July 2, 1863, defending his position on Little Round Top during the Battle of Gettysburg, was within walking distance of our hotel.
The sculpture is outside of the Erie Maritime Museum, which was next to our hotel.
Born in Waterford, Pa., Vincent grew up “well-read, in an educated environment,” according to the National Park Service (NPS) website. After graduating from Harvard in 1859, he returned to Erie “to read law,” the NPS website reads.
Vincent displayed his leadership skills on July 2, 1863 at Little Round Top – jumping onto a large rock and directing his men, “Don’t give an inch!” according to the NPS website. He was mortally wounded shortly following that moment, the NPS website reads.
“Remarked upon in his times by many for his critical role in helping to preserve the Union left, General Meade recommended him for promotion to Brigadier General that evening,” the NPS website reads.
His story is “infrequently remembered,” according to the NPS website. I wanted to use my notebook entry this week to share his story.
Our chihuahuas enjoyed their first-ever hotel stay. Titan is known to be a stereotypical chihuahua with his barking, but he was well-behaved, even with seeing a lot of different people. Jasper is a friendly dog and did very well on the trip.
Erie is a neat place to visit with Presque Isle State Park, small-town shops, and wineries on the Lake Erie Wine Trail. There were so many wineries to choose from within a short distance of one another that were also pet-friendly. It was a fun little getaway to spend with my little family.
Jeff Cook
This past Sunday afternoon, Nancy and I attended a production of “The Night Before Gettysburg.” The work was written and performed by Chuck Johnson, a former sports editor from Minnesota. It depicts the mental anguish felt by Abraham Lincoln on the eve of what came to be known as his “Gettysburg Address.” The play, staged in three short acts at Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, was profound in its message. Johnson was heart-felt and powerful in his portrayal of our 16th president.
Lincoln knew great loss long before his own death by assassination. Three of his children died at a young age. His wife slowly lost her sanity. The fate of a nation torn by hatred rested in his hands. Sometimes it was all too much.
As Lincoln polished his “few appropriate remarks” in his room in the home of Gettysburg attorney David Wills, he spoke aloud of the beliefs that were at his core.
“All men were created equal,” he said, stressing the first word above all others. Lincoln knew slavery was wrong — an abomination. No one should have “ownership” of another human being.
If you are reading this piece, I have two questions for you: Did you have any control over your pigmentation at birth? Are you a member of the human race?
If your answers are no and yes respectively then you realize how much we are alike. This commonality must be embraced. Racism is a relic of the past that should be consigned to history.
The prevailing view held by most of the nations on Earth before Russia invaded Ukraine was that we cannot afford to go to war with each other, but rather must focus all of our collective attention on the threat of self-destruction by global warming.
If Lincoln were alive today, he would agree we still have much to do.
Michael Cooper-White
John Spangler’s recent Notebook entry about “the other Spanglers” who share his last name got me thinking about the importance and meaning of names.
In our reporting, all who write and photograph for the Times strive to be scrupulous in getting names right. If in doubt, we check spelling with individuals. In one of my news stories a while back, a local official’s name appeared in two variations. I was appreciative and apologetic when the individual called it to my attention.
The origin of family names is a fascinating subject. Many, like colleague Spangler’s and my own were derived from some ancestor’s occupation. A Spangler way back was a buckle maker. One or more of my Cooper relatives made barrels.
The heritage of millions is fairly obvious as you consider surnames like Archer, Barber, Bowman, Brewer, Butler, Carpenter, Carver, Cook, Draper, Driver, Farmer, Fisher, Forester, Fowler, Gardener, Horseman, Householder, Hunter, Mason, Miller, Piper, Potter, Sadler, Sheppard, Shoemaker, Skinner, Smith, Spinner, Tanner, Tinker, Taylor, Weaver and Wheeler.
Given the complexities in today’s work force, I think it’s good this naming practice has fallen out of use. Can you imagine saddling a kid with the title I bore for several years while working in our national church offices: “Executive Assistant to the Presiding Bishop and Director for Synodical Relations”? Or how would you make an airline reservation if your name were Jane Digital and E-Commerce Marketing Management Specialist? Passports and drivers’ licenses would become a nightmare.
In light of fashionable jazzing up of job titles, though, some possible names are kind of intriguing. Like a window washer whose official title is “optical illuminator enhancer.” Or one who used to be called a receptionist now goes by “director of first impressions.”
Then there’s Ben & Jerry’s ice cream company, where employees can choose their own job titles. Wouldn’t you like to be counseled by the “primal ice cream therapist”?
One of my many deficiencies is an inability to remember names. I’ve tried all the memory tricks and still fall short too frequently. If we meet up and I have to ask your name, please don’t be offended. Nor will I be irked if you tell friends you read something in the paper by a guy whose byline ought to be Michael Forgetter.
Tom Sixeas
When I started as the full-time sportswriter here on June 20, the part about covering games was never going to be a problem.
After all, I’d been doing it for the past 23 years. Going to games and then filing a story could be done without a ton of effort.
What I was concerned with was learning how to layout the paper, as I had never done it before.
But now, less than three weeks in and after doing multiple practice pages, I’m feeling quite a bit more confident in my abilities.
I couldn’t have done it without the training and encouragement that I’ve received from sports editor Josh Martin and editor D.K. Thomas. They’ve both given me invaluable advice and had patience as I’ve worked to improve.
This past Sunday was quite a nervous undertaking for me, as Josh was out of town and I was tasked with doing two pages for our e-edition. I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank staff writer Jim Hale for his help in completing it. He stuck around the office until I was finished and it was greatly appreciated.
I’ve still got a ways to go until I’m ready for a night of doing it all on my own, but feel like I’m well on my way.
John Spangler
One of the special characteristics of the Seminary Ridge Museum is the fact that in that building sitting atop the Ridge, students were hearing why slavery was not part of the divine intention for the people of the earth, American or otherwise. Even though the word slave and servant can be found in the scripture, one must take into account the unacceptable cruelty, the suffering and the immoral arrogance of assuming control of another human being. Those who want to justify the unjustifiable, as some faith communities did in the mid 19th century, find slavery part of the original intent of the scriptural record.
One can see the way such originalism fails to allow older, authoritative texts to breathe the air of our day, and invoke interpretations that help past and present meet honestly and
Ultimately, the founder/first professor Samuel Simon Schmucker argued against slavery because it took away an individual’s agency before God, before whom we as human beings, must take full responsibility for our actions, our decisions, and our commitments. A faithful reading of the holy scripture includes additional context, historical conditions, and an acknowledgement of the realities of the world in which we live.
This debate, that ultimately tore the nation apart, also ripped American churches north and south, and slavery became known as the nation’s original sin.
And this place, Gettysburg, taking its rightfully iconic position among the deeply and violently wounding battles of the American Civil War, became a site where the nation would be confronted for its failure to respect all human beings, to protect the God given freedoms we celebrate at Independence Day.
The Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center recently held a workshop with a diverse gathering of church leaders who explored the issues of social conflict, of the legacy of slavery and the lingering conflicts that still pull at the fabric of our communities. The workshop was aided by specialists from the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience, an organization that works with museums and other public history interpreters who help bring forward what we can learn from these places where conflict and conscience intersect.
Other sites of conscience give the world important insights: South Africa offers its experience of moving from racial apartheid to a new democracy through reconciliation; Places of the Jewish holocaust remind us of the costs of racism on a massive scale; The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala., helps us confront our history of lynching human beings.
Conscience must continue to be our teacher. This kind of public history is a fulfillment of what Gettysburg can and must bring to the modern struggle with our nation’s past, and the devastating consequences of justifying the unjustifiable.
A seminary building and its debates, followed by the devastating violence outside its walls, and the need to heal hundreds of soldiers within its walls, is perhaps one of the most important sites of conscience in the American story that spans slavery and a renewed commitment to freedom. What helps us avoid justifying the unjustifiable is a little less originalism and a little more conscience. Thank you, Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center.
Josh Martin
Took a little road trip last Sunday to the western part of the state to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates. Why would anyone drive four hours to see those bums? Fair question, with an easy answer: The Buccos may not play an inspiring brand of baseball, but boy do they have a palace of a ballpark.
We had never taken in a game at PNC Park despite driving right past it more than a dozen times on our way to Heinz Field to watch Pitt football. (Insert your own joke there, I suppose). The home of the Pirates looks amazing on television with an immaculate backdrop of the city, but any images on TV or your phone don’t do it justice. The place is just incredible.
After devouring an incredible burger at the aptly named Burgatory just off the river, we strolled a short distance to PNC. Admittedly, I felt like a little kid walking into the stadium, which was better than advertised. Super clean and fan friendly, we walked down to our primo seats just a few rows off the field down the third base line. (A super cool Father’s Day gift to be sure).
I was very excited to see some of Pittsburgh’s young talent like Oneil Cruz, Jack Suwinski, Bligh Madris and Ke’Bryan Hayes warming up directly in front of us. If the beloved Bucs are to ever pull themselves out of the cellar it will be on the backs of that promising crew.
The Milwaukee Brewers were in town, which doesn’t move the needle much except for the fact that former Pirate great Andrew McCutchen suits up for the Brew Crew. Cutch received hearty applause from the Pittsburgh faithful prior to each of his at-bats.
To sum up the game in just a few words, it was inescapably hot (as in, I saw mirages in the outfield at one point and was almost certain my sunglasses melted to my face), the beverages were thankfully ice cold, we saw a guy take a foul ball right off his eye (use two hands!!) and the Bucs loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth only to send us home empty-handed after failing to score a run in a 2-0 loss.
All’s well, even though I cursed my own team for leaving 11 runners on base. I mean, if I’m going to bake my internal organs for nearly four hours the least you guys could do is come up with one lousy clutch hit, right?
The shutout notwithstanding, it was a great day spent with my crew and one that I’ll not soon forget.
