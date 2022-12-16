I am sure many of you are just as outraged as I am to discover President Joe Biden recently gave permission for Chevron, an American (California based) energy company, to drill for oil in the South American Socialist country of Venezuela. According to President Biden, this decision, at least in part, was made as a step toward the “restoration of a democracy,” but I believe (and I am sure most of you agree) this foreign policy chess move is nothing more than an “America Last” policy. After all, President Biden is responsible for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline as one of his first reversals of President Trump’s policies on his first day in office. The Keystone XL Pipeline would have been responsible for about 800,000 barrels of crude oil per day, which would be shipped from Alberta, Canada to American refineries in Illinois and Texas, and the finished product would be bought and consumed domestically.
In a recent White House press conference, National Security Council (NSC) Spokesman and Strategic Communication Coordinator John Kirby, defended the president’s decision and claimed the oil from Venezuela “will have to be shipped to the United States.” Kirby, when pressed by Fox News Correspondent Peter Doocy to explain why the president allowed drilling to occur there and not here, responded that the president has issued over 9,000 (“unused”) drilling permits for American companies to drill here in the states.
This comes as a surprise, as Doocy himself reminds us that President Biden, in a Nov. 7, election rally, said “no more drilling, there is no more drilling, I haven’t formed any new drilling.”
This bit of hypocrisy is reminiscent of our own recent U.S. Senate race in which Democratic candidate (now Senator-elect) John Fetterman claimed: “I fully support fracking – always have;” even when during the debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, the debate moderators presented Fetterman with his own contradictory statement made in 2018 in which Fetterman said “I don’t support fracking at all, and I never have.” Well, which is it, John?
At the home front, in Pennsylvania, we are blessed to sit atop the second largest natural gas deposit in the entire world. This formation is, of course, the Marcellus Shale, and it does not go unnoticed that the shale continues to be an under-tapped resource. Experts believe the shale to be capable of meeting the nation’s energy needs for hundreds of years.
It goes without saying that the shale would be responsible for bringing many new jobs to Pennsylvania and would deliver a defibrillator jolt to our struggling economy if we tapped into Marcellus Shale’s true potential. With inflation now exceeding 13% since Biden took office, many Americans are going to find it to be more expensive to heat their homes this winter. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), Americans can easily expect to see a 28% cost increase in natural gas this winter.
I struggle to wrap my brain around the benefit of a foreign policy giving Venezuela opportunities not given to our own citizens. Venezuela is allied to notorious anti-American adversaries such as Russia, China and Iran, and has no interest in assimilating into an American “democracy” that Biden hopes for. Venezuela’s government owned energy company Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), has essentially served as a money laundering machine designed to keep Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his regime in power.
The PDVSA was, at its peak, the fifth largest exporter of oil, and now is destitute as a result of President Trump’s sanctions in 2019, which were imposed as a response to the overwhelming accounts of crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Maduro regime. Supposedly, the profits generated by Chevron in this endeavor are earmarked for paying down the debt that is owed by Chevron, and not to greasing the palms of Maduro and friends, if you can believe that. In essence, it seems that while Americans are struggling, so too is Venezuela, and the Biden Administration is here to save the day, at least for the Venezuelan Government.
The path forward is quite clear: To prevent further deterioration of the American economy and to secure the long-term stability and sovereignty of this nation, we must become energy independent and stop lining the pockets of and relying on foreign adversaries for our critical energy needs.
Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. He works in the realm of national security and is a member of the Congressionally-sponsored Task Force on National and Homeland Security.
