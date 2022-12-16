I am sure many of you are just as outraged as I am to discover President Joe Biden recently gave permission for Chevron, an American (California based) energy company, to drill for oil in the South American Socialist country of Venezuela. According to President Biden, this decision, at least in part, was made as a step toward the “restoration of a democracy,” but I believe (and I am sure most of you agree) this foreign policy chess move is nothing more than an “America Last” policy. After all, President Biden is responsible for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline as one of his first reversals of President Trump’s policies on his first day in office. The Keystone XL Pipeline would have been responsible for about 800,000 barrels of crude oil per day, which would be shipped from Alberta, Canada to American refineries in Illinois and Texas, and the finished product would be bought and consumed domestically.

In a recent White House press conference, National Security Council (NSC) Spokesman and Strategic Communication Coordinator John Kirby, defended the president’s decision and claimed the oil from Venezuela “will have to be shipped to the United States.” Kirby, when pressed by Fox News Correspondent Peter Doocy to explain why the president allowed drilling to occur there and not here, responded that the president has issued over 9,000 (“unused”) drilling permits for American companies to drill here in the states.

Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. He works in the realm of national security and is a member of the Congressionally-sponsored Task Force on National and Homeland Security.

(0) comments

