In 1787, when the Framers held the first Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, they had a healthy and (as has been increasingly demonstrated over the years) well-founded distrust of strong central government. They were well aware that “strong” invariably led to “stronger,” then to “autocratic,” and eventually back to dictatorship-style governments, and the inevitable: oppression.
By constructing a representative republic, their goal was to avoid this outcome, and it almost worked. In fact, it DID work until recently, when State governments, almost universally progressive/liberal, enacted what they euphemistically called “early voting.” It was, and remains, a scheme to dilute and eventually eliminate the right (retained under the 10th Amendment by the several States) of each of those States to conduct and control its own elections.
Promoted under the guise of making it easier for the average citizen to exercise his or her constitutional right to vote, it has become yet another way for Big Government to control the process and further usurp the 10th Amendment. What once was Election Day has become Election Season, with all the attendant opportunities for political chicanery. To be sure, extending Election Day into Election Season has created a truly target-rich environment for lots and lots of political chicanery. For example, under the guise of “helping” the elderly, the home-bound, and others who might be otherwise inconvenienced by actually going to their local polling station and voting in person, the opportunity for those “helpers” to steal, negate, change or even “lose” a citizen’s vote becomes geometrically enhanced. (That kind of “help” is destructive.)
Remember when absentee voting was for the truly sick, overseas servicemen and women, and those who just couldn’t get to their voting location during its open hours? Yet, somehow, because it was important enough and mattered to us, we found a way to get it done. But today, again under the guise of convenience, we now have literally a voting season, stretching in many cases from September not only to Election Day, but even weeks beyond. Of course, that makes counting not only unwieldy but suspect. Is it any wonder why more and more people no longer trust “government” to reflect, much less honor, their will?
How do we correct this? The old-fashioned way. Pay attention to what others (ostensibly for your benefit) are actually doing to and with your rights. Get active, and work to fix what’s broken, subverted, bent beyond recognition, etc. Go outside your comfort zone, ask pertinent question (and demand, always politely) substantive responses, not brush-offs. For example, get serious with your local school board. Insist that they be clear and honest with you, not only about what they’re teaching your children and why, but about intended outcomes. They, along with all the totality of the school system are in loco parentis, i.e., in your place. That means something. It means that, in assuming the role of teacher, guide, mentor, coach, overseer, etc., they don’t replace you; they’re acting in your place, and under your auspices. That’s the classic contract between parent and the entire education system. And when any member of that system violates that contract, it’s time to change. Period.
The teachers unions, the American Marxists, and the so-called “progressives” fully understand how important it is to cultivate the mind. And now that they have full control of the means and mechanism to do that, they’re at it with a vengeance. It’s up to us, We, the People, to stop them. Because, as they know and we must recognize, our children ARE our future, and, as always, it’s up to US to shape, guide and influence them in what we believe best for them. Not just for today, but for the long term. That means their morals, moral standards, and, yes, spiritual lives; it means their ability to grow into and handle, if not create and direct what THEY do with their lives and futures; it means fostering their imaginations and creativity
The Constitution begins with the phrase, “We, the People.” The Framers put their hopes in us. They knew that politicians, monarchs, dictators, etc. rule, and INTEND to rule, to the limit the ruled allow them to. Which is why our Declaration of Independence identifies that all men (and women) are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; and that among them are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; that to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; and that whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right the people to alter or abolish it, and to institute new government.
The Constitution also provides a proper mechanism for us to accomplish this: it’s in Article V, if we but dare read, understand, and apply it. In the meantime, We, the People have the vote, which certain political practitioners are determined to usurp, thwart, and eventually remove, because they know how powerful a tool it is when we exercise it properly. So take full advantage of your right to vote. If you don’t approve of a given candidate’s stance on an issue of importance to you, vote against it, and him/her. If you don’t approve of our commonwealth’s Supreme Court arrogating to itself the power to override our federal Constitution concerning OUR elections, work with your State elected official to correct that. And if your children’s futures matter, be a “Mama Bear” voter, because THEIR future is, in the end, yours.
I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County Voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.
