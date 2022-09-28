In 1787, when the Framers held the first Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, they had a healthy and (as has been increasingly demonstrated over the years) well-founded distrust of strong central government. They were well aware that “strong” invariably led to “stronger,” then to “autocratic,” and eventually back to dictatorship-style governments, and the inevitable: oppression.

By constructing a representative republic, their goal was to avoid this outcome, and it almost worked. In fact, it DID work until recently, when State governments, almost universally progressive/liberal, enacted what they euphemistically called “early voting.” It was, and remains, a scheme to dilute and eventually eliminate the right (retained under the 10th Amendment by the several States) of each of those States to conduct and control its own elections.

I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County Voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.

