Jeff Cook
Club sports at Gettysburg College don’t get a ton of publicity. This forum allows me to rectify that.
Following a 3-0 start, the men’s rugby team is ranked No. 16 in the National Collegiate Rugby top 20 for small colleges and universities. The Bullets feature the top point and try scorers in the conference.
The Bullets return to action on October 15th on their home pitch across from the new Adams County Historical Society edifice against Lafayette.
The team has weathered adversity and this year’s seniors lost three full seasons to COVID-19. Consecutive 5-1 fall seasons have prepared this squad for a run at greatness. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. No cover, no minimum. Check it out.
Tom Sixeas
Every time I cover a football game at Waynesboro, there’s a certain spot on the field at the former Indian Stadium that I always walk to.
The 20-yard line on the visitors’ sideline, going towards the north endzone, I’ll never forget it, even though it happened 30 years ago.
In the fall of 1992, Gettysburg was facing Waynesboro and both schools had excellent teams that season. The Warriors were driving for what appeared to be a sure touchdown when it was ruled, incorrectly in my opinion, that the ball carrier had fumbled and a Waynesboro defender recovered. I’ll tell anyone that will listen, to this day, that it wasn’t a fumble and Gettysburg got jobbed that night. The Indians won the game, 36-34.
I was just there on Friday night, to cover a game and you can bet that I walked to that spot and re-lived it all over again. Though the playing surface isn’t grass any longer and has a different name, Buchanan Auto Mall Stadium, the feeling was still the same. The Warriors had been robbed on that Friday night 30 years ago.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
One of the best parts of the jobs is connecting with people during an interview.
I truly enjoy learning more about people’s lives and having the chance to share their experiences.
Sophia Moores of Abbottstown recently had the shopping trip of her dreams from Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
She was able to shop at 450-plus stores at the King of Prussia Mall. I grew up near that mall, and I know it has only gotten bigger through the years.
Sophia, who is facing a rare blood disorder, was so open and excited to share the amazing details of her adventure from the luxurious limousine ride to creating special memories with her family.
Sophia, a ninth grader at New Oxford High School, said she made bath bombs with her family at the bath, body, skin and haircare company Lush as well as created custom minifigures at the LEGO Store.
My cousins and I have shared our own adventures there, so I related to the quality family time.
By Make-A-Wish granting these wishes, the organization is creating an experience and special memories for a family.
That had to be my favorite part. It was amazing to hear the memories she made from the trip.
John Spangler
Thinking in 20 year increments, I have lived about 20 years in the Midwest, another 20 in New England, and then the most recent 20-plus in Gettysburg’s Mid-Atlantic region.
And it is this time of year that I often compare these regional experiences. In the Midwest, the fall shifted quickly from warm to very cold, and the windiness of the weather patterns there took leaves off the trees suddenly. The Midwest is flat enough to allow the wind to get up a real head of steam. But mainly, the land forms are flat enough that you get a thinner slice of the gathered trees closer to the horizon, distantly past the vast fields of corn and beans. More sky than tree volume there.
In New England, I fell in love with the time around Columbus Day, as it was then known, and it became my favorite holiday. It was a day to be out in the woods, hiking for an overlook. Long views revealed a whole new level of spectacular leaf colors. I didn’t know what a sugar maple looked like until I lived in central Massachusetts. I took that Monday holiday off religiously: out of office, no matter what else was happening.
A few days of lovely, balmy weather with a shining sun made you feel like you were living in a coffee table photobook. All at once, a nasty nor’easter would bring it to an end. The day after the storm, of course, it looked like Thanksgiving. No leaf in sight, temperatures dropping.
Then we moved to Gettysburg and the shoulder seasons didn’t end in such a snap. The warmth could linger a little and it seems longer between shutting the air conditioning down and starting up the heat. But the colors do not peak at Indigenous Peoples’ Day, scrambling my internal clock for leaf peeping.
The colors are nice in the Mid-Atlantic, but not quite as dramatic as New England. They last longer and I usually get a few more walks in the woods in before the storms blow the leaves into New Jersey and Delaware. Such are the tradeoffs between the regions of the country where I lived.
This connecting point with nature makes me think that Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a better name for the holiday. When I lived in Worcester, I learned the Swedes of yore disputed Columbus’ claim of discovery and celebrated Leif Erikson Day instead. So Columbus’s name on the day has been in dispute for much longer than a century, if you are clinging to it. Better to recognize the people who were here first, and who clearly enjoyed the lovely colors of the landscape long before anyone else.
Scot A. Pitzer
You’d think the National Park Service would welcome special events in Gettysburg – especially during the winter months, when tourism is dormant.
No, not in America’s town.
After reading Vanessa Pellechio Sanders’ recent report about the popular Sgt. Mac Foundation Wreath Ceremony getting the kibosh, I was compelled to submit my first Reporters Notebook since 2017.
And no, it will not be about the annual Mentzer Family Wiffleball Tournament.
The beloved Sgt. Mac observance has been held at Soldiers National Cemetery every December since 2008, drawing hundreds into town, including families, school groups and visitors.
But suddenly, there has been a crackdown on this long-standing, educational and fulfilling ritual.
Why? You see, it violates the superintendent’s compendium.
Say what?
Compendium. It sounds like some type of unpleasant health procedure.
No, in this case, it’s actually a list of rules – that a park superintendent is supposedly obligated to follow – stating that special events can only be held on specific days.
Apparently, the Sgt. Mac ceremony falls outside of the designated days that special events can take place at the 6,000-acre park.
Who was responsible for putting this list together? When was it approved?
Was public comment taken?
When was the list last revised? How is it updated? What is the official process?
Does a vote need to be taken by Congress?
Actually, if it wasn’t for an act of Congress – literally, US Rep John Joyce (R-13) intervened last year – the 2021 ceremony would not have occurred.
Why is it this difficult?
I seem to recall park service officials participating in previous years. Now, this type of event cannot be held, because the compendium will not allow it. Seriously?
Government works best when it stays out of the way. Instead, government overreach is threatening the future of a beloved community event in Gettysburg.
Changes to the park’s compendium are long overdue.
Jim Hale
Today, in terms of social media memes, I’m going to be an old man yelling at a cloud.
It’s ridiculous, but my already-high grumpiness factor skyrockets when people use “begs the question” to mean “raises the question.”
For centuries, since Aristotle used the equivalent phrase, it has referred to the fallacy of building your conclusion into your premise. An example would be: “You have to obey the rules because they’re the rules.”
The incorrect usage, which has proliferated in recent years, is: “Nobody cares about grammar, which begs the question why Jim goes on and on about it.”
Here’s another cloud I’m yelling at: “Exacerbate” means to make a bad situation worse, while “exasperate” mean to irritate and frustrate.
And the phrase is “et cetera” with a “t.” It is not pronounced “ek cetera.” “Etc.” is an abbreviated from of the Latin phrase, which more or less means “and the other things.”
My other things include “then” and “than.” The latter is comparative, “slower than a turtle.” The former generally means “came later,” as in “the turtle crossed the finish line, then the rabbit.”
And don’t get me started on apostrophes. An apostrophe can stand for one or more missing letters, as in “I can’t stand it.” “It’s” means “it is.” There’s no apostrophe in the possessive form of “it,” such as “everything in its place.”
An apostrophe also comes after the owner of something, even if there are multiple owners or the owner’s name ends with an “s.” Examples include: “Jim’s old-fashioned BS,” “the old men’s constant complaining,” “Thomas’ doubts,” and “all the Thomases’ doubts.”
Plural nouns don’t need apostrophes. It would be incorrect to write “Jim shouldn’t get so far into the weed’s.” A mailbox should never say “The Smith’s” or “The Hale’s.”
“Apostrophe” also refers to a figure of speech in which an absent, abstract, or inanimate thing is addressed, as in “Old Age, please don’t make me as grumpy as Jim!”
