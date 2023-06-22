During the 1950s and 1960s, a fever was sweeping the country. It was not of the medical type but of the political variety. The communists were taking over the country, and your child’s teacher could be a communist. The John Birch Society had a profound influence on the politics and culture of the US.

Society members successfully targeted schools in their effort to combat communism. They sought to remove the ‘communist-influenced’ textbooks. They encouraged members of their communes to become involved in school boards and PTAs to influence curriculum and school policy. If the work of the John Birch Society sounds familiar, it should.

Tony McNevin is a member of the Educational Task Force of Democracy for America.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.