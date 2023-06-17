Jeff Cook
I usually run alone. I’m free of conversation and able to ponder weighty issues — like the meaning of life and the origins of the universe.
A few Thursdays ago, the power of three helped bring clarity to my existence.
On North Washington Street I observed a supine squirrel on all fours near the curb. There were no outward signs of injury.
“Get up little buddy,” I thought to myself. I implored him to rise but soon realized my new friend wasn’t just resting.I recalled a movie we watched with our kids when they were young called “All Dogs Go to Heaven.” What about squirrels?
A few blocks later I saw a man across the street with two leashed dogs and heard him sneeze twice.
“God bless you,” I called to him.
He thanked me as I plodded past, convinced our verbal pleasantries would not have been exchanged in Baltimore or Philadelphia.
Lastly, as I reached the square (you could time me with a sundial), I saw a quandary unfolding. A man in a motorized chair was attempting to traverse York Street from the hotel to the Wills House but the wheels were stuck in a rut in the no-man’s land between the curb and the crosswalk. A woman 10 feet ahead of him turned to look but neither said nor did anything. He struggled to his feet and tried unsuccessfully to dislodge the conveyance. Meanwhile, traffic was stopped in both directions. I sensed growing impatience as I sauntered up to the scene.
I could have jogged by, justifying my inaction by thinking the man might be embarrassed to receive my help. Instead, I said without asking, “Let me help you,” then picked up the chair and moved it forward a foot or two. I gave motorists on both sides a thank-you wave as I continued on my course, confident the gentleman could take it from there.
I believe the universe is neither random nor finite. I will approach each new moment with this principle as my guide.
John Spangler
Writing about the pollution of the air, Jim Hale rightly pointed out the complete meaninglessness of boundaries. Our atmosphere is continuous and connected to a degree forcing us to conclude pollution somewhere is a problem for us all. Canada’s wildfires, over time and distance, became our barely breathable air.
Before reading Jim’s thoughts, I was thinking about the recent supreme court (SCOTUS) decision limiting the authority of the EPA to regulate water quality, based on the notion that the regulatory agency is limited to those with “a continuous surface connection” with a protected body of water reveals what happens when you apply a two by four to a task better suited to a scalpel. A couple who owned land may now build on a wetland within their property.
For them, this might be a fair outcome. But this kind of reasoning will limit the authority of the EPA to protect a lot of water and a lot of wetlands that need protection. Who would think that water never moves under the surface of the earth? Who would peg the reach of the most important environmental agency at “what we can see” on the surface? This irrational decision defies logic, and points to the ideological agenda of the right wing’s disrespect for basic law.
What is true about the air is true also about the water. But to see the authority of the EPA as a struggle about power vs freedom is to miss the point of our best efforts to actually protect the water and air.
So I reached for my favorite essayist, Wendell Berry’s “The Gift of Good Land,” in which he wrote: “How can you love your neighbor if you don’t know how to build or mend a fence, how to keep your filth out of his water supply and your poison out of his air; or if you do not produce anything and so have nothing to offer, or do not take care of yourself and so become a burden? How can you be a neighbor without applying principle, without bringing virtue to a practical issue? How will you practice virtue without skill?”
Being a good neighbor applies principle and skill, that is the essence of the law and the law abiding good neighborliness that we cherish in this land. EPA applies the principle and the skill and the science we need to face the current crisis with water and wetlands.
Thanks to the SCOTUS majority, applying the logic of Yurtle the Turtle, who was king of all that he could see, the coming crisis of water will get worse, our ability to be good neighbors undermined, and those who don’t believe in law, or good government, are celebrating.
Ethan Larsh
As a recent hire to the Gettysburg Times, I am delighted and honored to write for not only a professional and respected institution, but a friendly and welcoming one as well. I’m looking forward to working with people that will further ignite my passion for writing.
Another passion of mine is music, and the musicians of Gettysburg ignite that fire in me. This area is a hotbed of talent, spanning many genres both musically and lyrically.
You may know Ben Wenk as the owner of Ploughman’s Cider Taproom (the Birdwatcher is my favorite), but did you know he is the frontman for Chuck Darwin and the Knuckledraggers, one of the most entertaining bluegrass bands I’ve ever seen? I once saw them perform an audience member’s request for Pink Floyd’s Run Like Hell – it was as if David Gilmour traded in his Fender Stratocaster for a banjo. Amazing!
Not feeling bluegrass? There’s Pale Barn Ghosts, a band that’s one part ambient-shoegaze, other part folk, where frontman Thom Roue creates expertly written songs like “Cadillac Hearse”, an ode to a souped-up car that takes the dead to their graves.
The 70’s country purists would certainly appreciate Daniel Kollars, who’s songs evoke the lyricism of Ryan Adams, but have the delivery and authenticity of Townes Van Zandt.
And if you’re looking for something softer and beautiful, look no further than Rebekah Foster, who sings about her spirituality while evoking Fiona Apple vibes. Sometimes she sings in Portuguese – I don’t understand the language, but it doesn’t matter. Her voice is so beautiful it makes me cry.
This is only skimming the service of talented musical acts in the area. I’m excited as both a fan of writing, and music, to write about this city and explore other bits of culture I’ve yet to discover.
Jim Hale
Much to the amazement of my colleagues, I actually spent time cleaning up my famously chaotic cubicle.
New phones are to be installed soon, and I wanted to make sure accumulated stuff wouldn’t keep technicians from reaching the various wires involved.
I didn’t clean up everything, but I made a very big dent. I carried out three or four boxes of old paperwork, virtually all of it once needed for stories.
Some of the material had been around for quite a while.
How long? I’m embarrassed to say.
Here’s a big hint: I’ve been a reporter at the Gettysburg Times since the spring of 2013.
Tom Sixeas
This coming Tuesday, June 20, marks the one-year anniversary of me becoming the full-time sportswriter here at the Times and it’s been quite a year.
I knew the writing part wouldn’t present any kind of problem, as I’d done that for 20-plus years, so that was old hat.
What I wasn’t sure of was how I would take to putting together the sports section when called upon to do so. I’d never seen that done. It was always file my story and then see it in the paper the following day.
At first, I had some real difficulties, but kept working at it and like to think that I now put together a pretty good section that I hope readers enjoy.
I did get to experience some new sports that I hadn’t covered before and those ranged from interesting to fun.
I had never before covered field hockey, volleyball, tennis or track & field.
Field hockey and volleyball were one offs in the fall, but I got to see a lot of high-caliber tennis, making multiple trips to Hershey in both the fall and spring to see district and state competitions.
Track & Field provided me with my first opportunity to ever cover a state final, which was pretty cool. I couldn’t have covered that or the YAIAA meet a few weeks prior without all of the prep work given to me by Ed Riggs and Josh Martin.
Ed and Josh had me going in there feeling like I’d done it before when I’d never even seen a track meet. I knew where to be and when to be there. I can’t thank them enough for it.
I’ve got one year down and hopefully many more to come.
