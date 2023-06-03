John Spangler

The reach of Gettysburg’s far-flung connections continues to surprise me. I often spend Memorial Day in the little New Hampshire town where I have a small lakeside cabin, in part, because their “parade” is much more like a solemn procession between war memorials in the town’s center. It sets a tone and is oriented to thankful, ecumenical prayers and a speech by a chosen veteran. This year’s speech was offered by town manager Jon Frederick, who offered a fine short speech that included a story about a Union soldier killed in the first day’s battle. He was found on Stratton Street but was unidentified except for the photograph of his unnamed three children.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.