The reach of Gettysburg’s far-flung connections continues to surprise me. I often spend Memorial Day in the little New Hampshire town where I have a small lakeside cabin, in part, because their “parade” is much more like a solemn procession between war memorials in the town’s center. It sets a tone and is oriented to thankful, ecumenical prayers and a speech by a chosen veteran. This year’s speech was offered by town manager Jon Frederick, who offered a fine short speech that included a story about a Union soldier killed in the first day’s battle. He was found on Stratton Street but was unidentified except for the photograph of his unnamed three children.
After a young girl found the photo, and it was published widely after being seen in a local tavern, the children’s mother Philinda recognized her children from a verbal description of the photo in the American Presbyterian publication. She was able to verify the identity of the fallen soldier, Company C 154th New York Volunteer Amos Humiston, from a photo sent to her. Humiston was buried in the National Cemetery in Gettysburg, and Philinda moved to live here with her children for three years in 1866 until she remarried and moved to New England.
Frederick’s speech connected this Humiston story to a locally prominent Humiston Field, a recreational park in Jaffrey, N.H., named in honor of Amos’ son Frederick, who died serving in World War II. Frederick and his brother Franklin are buried next to their mother Philinda in the town cemetery.
Connections to Gettysburg never cease to amaze me, and I continue to appreciate the way it takes a village, a newspaper system starting with the Philadelphia Inquirer, and willing volunteers to close the circle on the identity of a fallen soldier and long standing memory of the historical sacrifice of truly patriotic citizens. Gettysburg’s reach never ends.
The third time was a charm.
Perhaps you have seen a tall woman in a long dress and bonnet walking the main streets of Gettysburg on Sunday mornings? I frequently run before church and on at least two prior occasions, she flagged me down (not hard to do at my modest pace). Twice she asked me to pray with her. I begged off both times telling her that I would soon be praying at my church and made my getaway.
This past Sunday, she zeroed in on me again. I was nearly finished my jaunt when I saw her.
“Good morning,” I said without stopping, trying to control the conversation.
“Will you pray with me?” she asked.
“I’ll be here soon,” I replied, pointing to our church, which was literally beside us. “I’ll pray there.”
“You won’t have a prayer like I have,” she said firmly. I had no doubt of that.
As I stood there, she grabbed my right hand with hers and began her supplications. I knew I had less than 15 minutes to find a phone booth and make my way to the sanctuary without being tardy.
“Can you make it quick?” I asked.
After what seemed like several minutes, I scratched my face with my non-praying hand. Maybe she took it as a signal and soon sounded the final amen.
I listened to her prayer and was filled with the spirit. I even made it to church on time.
Baby birds, barely alive and very soon not, were on the ground in the front yard a couple of weeks ago.
Unfortunately, the parents didn’t find them.
I have to wonder what the parents are able to understand about what happened.
Did they feel panic and conduct a frenzied but unsuccessful search? Or was what they felt closer to a vague and soon-fading sense that something wasn’t quite right?
Are they still looking for food? Are they repeatedly surprised to find there’s nobody to feed? How long will they continue to feel the imperative to feed the chicks?
If some siblings remained in the nest, can the parents count?
Or do they understand their loss all too well, and grieve?
I wonder what we fail (or refuse) to comprehend completely, or at all, and what we lose as a result.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
I have a buzzworthy bee story to share. I hope it helps people always “bee” alert when in sunflower fields.
Around our anniversary in August 2021, Ben and I went to two different sunflower fields. We took a lot of photos throughout the day and had the best time. We left the Lancaster County sunflower field and even made a stop on the way before heading home.
About 45 minutes into the ride, I sat up and felt something moving in the back of my dress. Something sharp stabbed me in the back.
When Ben was able to pull over a second later, I jumped out of the car and the bee rolled down the back of my dress.
I will never know how long that bee was hanging out in my dress. I think it must have gotten caught in my tank top and couldn’t find its way out.
This is a friendly lesson to advise against wearing dresses in sunflower fields, even if you are going to take a couple of photos and leave like I did. It hasn’t stopped me from going to sunflower fields because we did go to one last year.
I stumbled upon a stunning sunflower in the shape of a heart. I think it might have been my brother, Vinny, trying to give me a hug from above. He always wore a band t-shirt that had a large sunflower on it, so I always think of him when I see the big yellow flowers.
