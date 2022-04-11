It was “the slap heard ‘round the world” and for a few hours in our endless news’ cycle, the Will Smith simple assault of Chris Rock broadcast nationally at the Oscars was the number one story across the globe. Such a dubious fact speaks volumes about our consumption of news and serves to underscore the power and ubiquity of social media.
Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown made it known during her Congressional hearings that she was unable to define what a woman is because she is not a biologist. However, Brown mentioned how Smith hits like a girl. Perhaps it was Smith all along who was auditioning for the GI Jane II and not his wife, Jada. Since the Oscar’s aired, Smith has moved back in with his auntie and uncle in Bel-Air, where he apparently received a phone call from Ukrainian President Zelinsky telling Smith that Vladimir Putin called Jada – a skinhead.
Minus the sarcasm and before the infamous slap of Smith, the most confining and far-reaching narrative at the Oscar’s was the relentless ridicule of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. From the opening monologue and throughout the program, presenters and awardees disparaged and vilified Florida and their steadfast Gov. Ron DeSantis who refused to be intimidated and signed the bill into law the following day.
A reasonable and sadly much needed law in today’s twisted world, it is direct and to the point. The law will not only protect the children of Florida but act as a template for the rest of the nation. The law prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” prohibiting teachers of kindergartners through the third grade from instructing about human sexuality. Moreover, schools may not impede parental access to school and health records or prohibit school personnel from notifying parents about their children’s well-being. In other words, it keeps sex education and the health of their children in the hands of parents where it belongs.
The law was signed despite the left’s best efforts to defeat it. DeSantis, a potential GOP presidential contender, was candid: “We will continue to recognize that in the state of Florida, parents have a fundamental role in the education, healthcare, and wellbeing of their children. I don’t care what the big corporations say, here I stand. I’m not backing down.”
In predictable leftist fashion and allied by their minions throughout the media, the law was falsely branded as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. At no place in the decree is the term “gay” used nor does it disallow its use.
Not to be denied, corporate America weighed-in led by Orlando’s “Woke” Disney that has gone rogue professing that their “goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts.” Disney is more interested in promoting the left’s agenda than serving and protecting the best interests of their true patron – children. Walt Disney’s vision has been hijacked, incarcerated and hung. Disney shareholders need to standup and put a stop to such malfeasance and return the company to its core mission of wholesome entertainment.
The LGBTQIA are working tirelessly to coerce academia, government, and even the church to not only accept but endorse and celebrate their agenda. Florida’s law is a long-awaited return
volley and should be a paradigm for the rest of the nation to build upon and expand. The law piggybacks off of illicit sexual innuendo that is becoming more ubiquitous throughout our fruited plain from explicit school library books to transsexuals reading to children in public libraries.
Leftists believe academic curriculums override parental guidance and routinely portray parents as not only incompetent but dangerous to the welfare of their own children.
Leftist commentator Bill Maher said “kids that young shouldn’t be thinking about sex at all” – no kidding. We are talking about children from ages 5-8, the nation’s most precious resource. Truthfully, the law doesn’t go far enough. Without question any characteristic of sexuality, morality and values is the domain of parents who are ultimately responsible for the spiritual and cultural protection of their children.
Lost on the left is the fact that once the innocence of a child is lost it can never be redeemed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.