Jeff Cook
A few weeks ago, I volunteered to keep my almost-9-year-old grandson company at his house while his parents were at work and her sister in day care. I was there for one overnight and two days.
Owen spends a lot of time on his Nintendo Switch. His parents control access to the device so he is often lobbying for extra minutes. On the first day, he quickly burned through his allotted minutes while I read the Gettysburg Times on my phone. We each got our fix. I was determined to get him outside. The theme was “The power of 100.” We did several different activities that involved at least 100 repetitions. I’m a firm believer in the value of practice. If you want to get better at something, you have to work at it.
We played basketball. He shot and I rebounded. We worked on baseball defense. He fielded grounders and threw back to me.
We played monopoly. I won without being cutthroat. The dice were just rolling my way. He took it like a champ.
We tried out my new Father’s Day gift, a one-on-one basketball desk set that requires each competitor to catapult his ball (on a string) through a hoop about seven inches away. It took a while to get the hang of it, but I won that too. But who’s keeping track?
His mother and sister returned. I drove to New Oxford for Sports Chat and Trivia and arrived with about five minutes to spare.
It rained the next day. I drove the back roads and got to the DeCarlo residence at my assigned time. The weather gave Owen a reprieve from my boot camp-like regimen. We decided to go the movies to see “Elemental.”
After 47 trailers of upcoming Disney flicks and an eight-minute short about a widowed grandfather who talked to his dog, the feature film finally began.
The basic elements known to early man, air, earth, fire and water, are represented by anthropomorphic animated characters. A love story develops between a young fire lady and a likeable water man (he was a real drip, I couldn’t resist). The lengthy saga ended when fire and water kissed, and nothing happened. There was plenty of drama along the way and the obligatory happy ending. Owen was not that impressed.
“Not enough fighting,” he said when I asked him how he liked the cinematic offering.
“It was an allegory,” I explained and attempted to put that concept on a fourth-grade level.
There is no place for bigotry in this world. That was the message for me. But Owen and his classmates already knew that. There is hope.
Ethan Larsh
I find myself sometimes struggling with what to write about for these columns.
This probably isn’t the most newsworthy topic, but I’ve noticed that I’ve eaten a chicken Caesar wrap from Sheetz every day for the last two weeks.
My hyperfocus does this to me – for a while I ate a turkey sandwich from Subway with extra sweet onion sauce every day. Before that it was chicken and yuca from Inka Kitchen in Chambersburg – that packed on some pounds.
But my current food obsession may be my favorite. The guy that makes them at my local Sheetz (who knows me by name now) crafts the wrap with care, and puts the chicken in the front, and my favorite part, the croutons, in the back.
It’s a light meal too, which is great for me because I have a tendency to overeat. But after eating one scrumptious and heavenly chicken caesar wrap – I find my hunger is satisfied and I don’t feel too full. Plus it’s only five bucks – that ain’t too shabby!
As of now, I am fulfilled by the chicken caesar wrap, but I wonder when the dopamine spikes I get when I eat it will wear off, and I’ll have to replace it with another daily food habit. Hopefully not sushi, or I’m going to be broke forever.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
It has been a while since I gave an update on our newest addition, the sweetest and most affectionate puppy Milo. He is another Chihuahua like his brothers, Jasper and Titan.
Milo has been getting along so well with the other two. He really loves both of them but plays with Jasper a lot, especially tug-of-war on toys.
He also cleans Jasper’s face at night, which is really cute to watch how patient they are with one another. Titan is a little more high-strung than Jasper, but he has a high tolerance for Milo’s puppy behavior.
My favorite thing has been seeing the pups when they cuddle together for naps. Two things about Chihuahuas I didn’t know are how much they love to sleep and burrow under blankets.
They all are getting along and really do seem to love one another. I couldn’t be more grateful for the little Chihuahua family we have. My husband Ben always jokingly asks if three Chihuahuas are enough. I tell him there can never be too many Chihuahuas.
Jim Hale
The recent hot weather was interesting, since I never got around to putting in a window air conditioner.
But a couple of electric fans were just fine. I mean, we didn’t have air-conditioning when I was growing up, and it was plenty hot in Chicagoland.
I never minded heat very much. In my tennis-playing days, the hotter it was, the better I was. Somehow, heat made me feel loose and helped me concentrate.
On the other hand, my summer in the coke ovens at Bethlehem Steel was hell on earth. It wasn’t unusual for our “fireproof” clothes to catch fire, and I did faint once from the heat.
Of course, it never got close to the coke-oven level in the house, but things worsened until one night, when I thought “I can’t be this hot for one more minute.”
Suddenly, I remembered something. Opening a couple of windows and putting the fans in them, one blowing in and one blowing out, would help a lot.
I was right and things were fine again. But I had to laugh at myself. I can’t believe I’ve been used to AC for so long that it didn’t even occur to me to open a window. Good grief.
I wonder what other useful things I, and everybody else, might be forgetting about the less technological past.
ASAP, I will enlist my son to help me get the bulky old AC unit into the window.
