On October 18, the Gettysburg YWCA announced the difficult decision to cancel the much-anticipated CommUnity Spirit 10-mile race scheduled for Sunday, October 30. This was due to Gettysburg National Park Service regulations which prohibit running events on park service roads.
The race organizers thought that they had planned a course which avoided such park roads. This cancelation is a devastating setback for the YWCA and the Gettysburg community.
Running and walking events, supporting various charities and organizations, have been held on park roads in the Gettysburg National Military Park on and off for the past 50 years. I was saddened to hear the Gettysburg National Military Park’s leadership chose to not continue to approve running events as of May 15, 2021. These events had been the pride of local citizens and attracted thousands of families to visit Gettysburg and the Gettysburg National Military Park over the years.
When I first came to Gettysburg in the summer of 1976, as a medical student, working in the Migrant Healthcare Program, I developed an appreciation of the beauty and history of this area. In 1981, I moved my family to Gettysburg and entered into medical practice at the Annie M. Warner Hospital (now the WellSpan/Gettysburg Hospital). My family and I for the last 41 years have enjoyed walking and running with friends on the park roads.
After moving to Gettysburg, I heard from some of the “old timers” about a marathon which had been held in the Gettysburg National Military Park and how much it was valued. However, they reported that unfortunately it was discontinued because the National Park Service felt that the park was a place of “meditation and not recreation.”
I was very excited in 2016 to learn the Gettysburg Foundation and the Gettysburg YWCA had partnered with the Gettysburg National Military Park to host a marathon in the park. It was noted that the first weekend in November was historically a very slow weekend for visitors to the park. It was felt this event would bring more families to Gettysburg and also be likely to positively impact other activities around town. Part of the registration included tickets to the Gettysburg National Military Park Visitor Center with access to the Cyclorama painting and “New Birth of Freedom” film. It was great to see the enthusiasm of families at race registration at the Park Visitor Center as they looked forward to their first weekend in Gettysburg.
As a longtime member of the Marine Corps Marathon Club, I have always been inspired starting the Marine Corps Marathon at the Arlington National Cemetery, then rounding the National Mall, passing the Pentagon and finishing at the Marine Corps War Memorial. I find that an event that takes me past the memorials honoring our past service men and women is humbling and inspiring. I had a similar experience participating in the Gettysburg Marathon/Half-Marathon. I have been told by many runners that they have had a similar experience contemplating the events that occurred here while running through the Gettysburg National Military Park.
On November 19, I will be participating in my 18th JFK 50 Mile Ultramarathon. This will be its 60th consecutive year and most of the event is on the Appalachian Trail and the C&O Canal Towpath which are both national parks.
A question at this point is: If walking/running events are allowed in the Arlington National Cemetery, the Washington National Mall, the Appalachian Trail and the C&O Canal Towpath and other national parks, why not in Gettysburg? And why has permission to hold community events come and gone so many times over the years? Complaints of these local events causing “congestion, litter and excessive noise from cowbells” is not true. I was there, it is “fake news.” All of this I communicated in writing to the Park Service on January 27, 2021 when they asked for comments.
I do agree that recreational activities should not be held in such locations as the Gettysburg National Cemetery. However, I have found that recreation can serve as an opportunity for contemplation. Running and walking events have allowed families to profit from both. I will continue to enjoy running on the park roads as long as I am able. I hope that there will be some way to recapture our tradition of walking/running/recreational activities in the park which have been such a benefit in the past to our community, visiting families and the Gettysburg National Military Park.
Of note, I ran the 2022 Marine Corps Marathon, as a virtual runner, on October 11, mostly on Gettysburg National Park roads!
