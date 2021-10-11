School Boards – the epitome of local governance in America – apparently no longer need or want local governance. Something called the National School Boards Association (NSBA) has now decided that parents of schoolchildren for whose education the boards (now) claim total responsibility and authority are no longer “partners” but meddlers, and a challenge to their supremacy over all things labeled “education.” In fact, the NSBA recently sent a letter to the federal Department of Justice, asking that parents who disagree with how a local school board operates should now be considered akin to domestic terrorists – their exact language asks the Justice Department to investigate whether recent school board protests “may amount to a form of ‘domestic terrorism.’”
On its face, that sounds like a reasonable (If less than reasoned) request. But, where’s the evidence? What we’ve seen thus far at school board protests around the country on TV consists of upset parents (mostly moms) complaining about what their children are exposed to in the classroom. Yes, there have been threats to remove school board members – but that’s part of the election process; holding office isn’t a sinecure, and when a board member or candidate fails to deliver, that board member or candidate has (and deserves) zero future in the job. And, yes, we’ve also seen violence, showing armed police and/or school resource personnel overwhelming protesting parents. Memo to the “woke:”:Parents care about their kids. Always have, always will, and woe to those who forget or ignore how Mama Bear will protect her cubs.
