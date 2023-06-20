Republicans are trying to convince voters that the Democratic Party has shifted far left, far outside the mainstream. Many Republican politicians insist on calling Democrats globalists, pedophiles, Marxists, communists, socialists, and unpatriotic. They say Democrats are trying to destroy America; that’s about the same as the Iranians calling America the Great Satan. They also call Democrats fascists. That’s rich; actual fascists believe liberal democracy is obsolete, which describes MAGA Republicans.
Merriam-Webster dictionary defines fascism as “a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.” Fascism dates back to 1919 when Mussolini launched the fasci di combattimento, the fighting fasci, a movement meant to embrace everyone, “from the very, very intelligent to the ignorant and illiterate.”
Fascists accuse their political opponents of being less patriotic than they, sometimes even labeling them traitors. Fascists often blame their countries’ problems on scapegoats. Jews, Freemasons, Marxists, and immigrants are prominent among the groups that are demonized. Fascists also pander to anti-urban feelings. The Nazis won most of their electoral support from rural areas and small towns. In Nazi propaganda the ideal German was not an urban intellectual but a simple peasant, and intellectuals were considered a threat to the deep, irrational sources of the Volk soul. Unlike left-wing populism, fascist populism does not attribute workers’ hardships to big business and big landowners and did not advocate measures such as progressive taxation, higher pay for workers, protection of unions, and the right to strike. In general, it protects the wealth of the upper classes.
The Republican Party has become the Plutocratic Party, representing government of, by, and for the rich and large corporations, handing them almost complete power over its legislative agenda. The GOP is now further from the center of American politics than any previous political party. Through gerrymandering, restricting voting rights, suppressing the vote, and packing the courts with ideologues regardless of their judicial qualifications, they have brought about a tyranny of the minority (four of the five conservative Supreme Court justices were appointed by presidents who had received a minority of the popular vote.)
The responsiveness of government to ordinary citizens has weakened. Republicans while their allies – the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Club for Growth, the Heritage Foundation, the American Enterprise Institute the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) – have become fixated on tax cuts, even willing to cut back on social and safety-net programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security to pay for them. They tried – are still trying – to strip health insurance from millions of Americans.
The GOP faces the problem Harvard political scientist Daniel Ziblatt calls “the conservative dilemma.” The top 1 percent went from 11 percent of national income in 1980 to 20 percent in 2020. How do you keep your party from being voted out of office by the 99 percent banding together to get some of their money into their own pockets? How do you keep winning elections while cutting taxes for the rich but making life harder for the middle and lower classes by cutting back on social and safety-net programs? The dilemma sharpens as inequality widens.
It shouldn’t be too surprising that the Republicans have managed to convince their “base” that they are standing up for them. In their book, Let Them Eat Tweets: How the Right Rules in an Age of Extreme Inequality, Harvard political science professors Jacob Hacker and Paul Piers argue, “Outflanked by the left, their survival depends on introducing or highlighting other social divisions. And these divisions couldn’t be trivial or temporary; they had to be strong enough to attract durable political support from the working and middle classes.” These divisions include racial, ethic, and religious differences; the call of nationalism; opposition to immigration; and sectional loyalties. These divisions “draw a sharp line between ‘us’ and ‘them.’”
The Repiblicans didn’t do it alone, of course; they had help from talk radio, Facebook, Fox News, Newsmax, the NRA, and other right-wing groups, using anger and resentment to deflect attention from severe income inequality and its corrosive effect on our democracy. They have opened a Pandora’s Box of divisive issues that split ordinary citizens from each other while the party continues to protect the rich and powerful.
Former President Jimmy Carter, in a January 2022 Op Ed for The New York Times titled I Fear for Our Democracy, wrote, “I have… seen how…democratic systems…can fall to military juntas or power-hungry despots.” He urged Americans to respect free and fair elections, refuse violence, pass election reforms that would make it easier to vote, and ignore disinformation. “Our great nation now teeters on the brink of a widening abyss. Without immediate action, we are at genuine risk of civil conflict and losing our precious democracy.”
Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. The opinions are his own. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.
