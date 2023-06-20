Republicans are trying to convince voters that the Democratic Party has shifted far left, far outside the mainstream. Many Republican politicians insist on calling Democrats globalists, pedophiles, Marxists, communists, socialists, and unpatriotic. They say Democrats are trying to destroy America; that’s about the same as the Iranians calling America the Great Satan. They also call Democrats fascists. That’s rich; actual fascists believe liberal democracy is obsolete, which describes MAGA Republicans.

Merriam-Webster dictionary defines fascism as “a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.” Fascism dates back to 1919 when Mussolini launched the fasci di combattimento, the fighting fasci, a movement meant to embrace everyone, “from the very, very intelligent to the ignorant and illiterate.”

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. The opinions are his own. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

