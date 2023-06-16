As William Shakespeare once said, “With every cul-de-sac, there cometh a roundabout.”
Or maybe it was “Every cloud has a silver lining, right before you get struck by lightning.”
Or perhaps it was just “Fetch me a Bourbon, and be thou snappy about it. I can’t spend all day making up clever idioms on nothing, you know.”
Here the Swan of Avon laid a golden egg of wisdom. During all the trials and tribulations of life, even if one is short on alcohol, one must be optimistic.
Especially when one plays shuffleboard.
I discovered shuffleboard during a fit of boredom in a hotel lobby a few months back.
Actually, I discovered the pool table first. But my hand-eye coordination is so poor that when I went to fetch one of those cue stick thingies, I found myself at one of those shuffleboard table thingies.
The logo on the table was something along the lines of “Shuffleboard: a nice game to play.”
The shuffleboard executives probably thought it would appeal to mild-mannered grandparents.
These seniors would glimpse this logo, then toddle over to get a closer look, presumably because they had forgotten their glasses. Then they would happily play this gentle, amusing sport.
But from the way I’ve seen retirees compete, the logo ought to be “Shuffleboard: when you play with the pros, you’ll get cues up your nose.”
I bet it’s been that way for ages. Cue sports like shuffleboard have a long history.
They come from the old sport of croquet. This word is commonly confused with croquettes, which you eat, and crickets, which you don’t.
Here I shall delve into some deep sporting terminology.
The idea behind table shuffleboard is to slide a puck, also called a quoit, across a table covered in wax, also called shuffleboard cheese, in order to compete against a friend, who in my case was called Mary.
The objective of the game is to slide a few pucks across the shuffleboard table and get them into rectangles or triangles of different sizes. Each shape corresponds to a certain number of points.
At the end of the game, if you have the highest number of points, you win the right to annoy your friends about how good you are at sliding rocks across a plank of wood.
But you are not here to learn how to play shuffleboard in the classical fashion. The classical fashion can go snuff it, say you. The only reason you are repeating classical fashion is because it sounds so refined.
Classical fashion, classical fashion, classical fashion.
Now you have had it with being refined. You are here to learn how to win shuffleboard.
One strategy is to gun your puck down the table with such speed that it ricochets off the back wall and whacks your friend in the neck. This knocks them out of the game and nets you the victor’s laurels.
Unfortunately, this strategy typically incurs high legal fees.
Another strategy has to do with masterfully knocking your friend’s pucks aside with your own. This requires the skillful use of your fingers.
So does rearranging your friend’s pucks when they’re not looking. But the second strategy would be frowned upon by some of shuffleboard’s devotees.
It turns out that there is an International Shuffleboard Association. It is abbreviated ISA, as in, “ISA game going on, or are you just standing around for the exercise?”
The association is located in (where else?) St. Petersburg, Florida. The game must be a local favorite.
I can almost hear the color commentary: Johnson approaches the table. Will this legend reshuffle the leaderboard?
Now he stops to tie his shoe. Now he gets up. Oh, he’s taking out his handkerchief. He wipes his forehead. He picks up his can of Coca-Cola. He puts it down, sweeps it aside… it hits a puck!
The puck travels almost three feet into the scoring box!
The fans rush the field, all two of them. What a play!
Speaking of plays, perhaps someone—perhaps Shakespeare, if he could be persuaded—could write one about my shuffleboarding adventures.
In the classical fashion, of course.
