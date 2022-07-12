Here we go again! In 2011, the Obama Administration issued its infamous “Dear Colleague” letter – ostensibly providing “advice” to college and university officials on dealing with claims of rape and other sexual offenses against college students by other students (although there already existed state and local laws addressing such crimes for which perpetrators could and should be prosecuted.)
But this was different. Not only the language of the “letter” but also its intent were aimed at having the involved school deny the accused of their 5th, 6th, and 14th Amendment rights. Under President Trump, that was corrected. But now it’s back – with a vengeance. As USA TODAY (7/9/22) put it, “New Biden Title IX Rules would use civil rights office…to strip civil rights from students. College students across America could soon be at risk of losing fundamental rights. And they have the Biden Administration to thank for that.”
As with so many of these ploys, the surface issue, e.g., misbehavior by oversexed college students, is exactly that: a surface issue. Far more important is that the federal government trying to create a way around its constitutional limitations, to deny citizens their constitutional rights – in this instance, the 5th, 6th, and 14th Amendments. Under the 5th Amendment, “no person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury…nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” Under the 6th Amendment, “In all criminal proceedings, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed;…and to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.” Under the 14th Amendment, Section 1, “(N)o State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law, nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the law.”
All the above are constitutional protections – for American citizens and against an over-reaching government – protections which the “Dear Colleague” letter abrogated, and which President Biden is trying again to deny — along with fundamentally altering Title IX from strip away women athletes’ rights.
Imagine, if you will, being unable to defend yourself, against any allegations, from anyone, at any time under these limitations. No longer must an accuser convince a Grand Jury to present an indictment; instead, any administrative body, e.g., a college’s Board of Regents, a high school Principal, a teacher, a fellow student, can make allegations, sans evidence, against anyone, e.g., a student, or take away a student’s scholarship or other benefits without cause or proof; no witness may be challenged or questioned by the accused; the accused has neither legal counsel, nor the right to have witnesses or evidence for the defense; etc.; etc.; etc. Yeah – kinda like the farce currently on display in our nation’s capital, i.e., no counsel, no witnesses, no cross-examination or rebuttal, lots of hearsay but no proof or evidence, etc., etc., etc.
Kangaroo court, anyone? And yet, under the Obama administration – and the Biden Administration, if he has his way – many college students (mostly male) could lose everything. Without defense, without recourse, without appeal. This is exactly the scenario the Biden Administration is constructing with its resurrection of the “Dear Colleague” policy – except it isn’t limited to Title IX; it’s across the board, radically changing forever our American justice system.
The “Dear Colleague” game is both unfair, and currently illegal. But it’s returning. Why? Simple: If the Biden Administration can resuscitate and reinstate the “Dear Colleague” concept, it will most certainly apply everywhere, and destroy these protective rights. It’s just one more way that tyranny functions, i.e., by altering a relatively insignificant area that only small portion of the public knows or cares anything about. [That’s the nature of the mistake that the Department of Education and the teachers unions made – by attacking our schoolchildren with CRT, the “1619 Project,” “wokeness,” even sexual “grooming,” sex changes, and so much more aimed at inculcating Marxism and Marxist concepts in our young, and corrupting their morals. Except theirs was a whopper, and they woke the Loudon County (VA) “momma bears.” Which, along with ZOOM classes, alerted parents to what their children were being exposed to in the classrooms we once trusted.
Just as Socialism never sleeps, neither does tyranny. We must always be on guard against it – and jealously guard our Constitution and its protections from it and those who would deprive us of them. The more we examine the Constitution, its purpose and its beginnings, the more we must admire and respect the 39 courageous patriots who produced it. They distilled the very best of what those who preceded them down through thousands of years had done, learned from them, and promulgated. Is it perfect? Not at all. Remember the words of the Preamble: “We, the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common Defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” Were the Framers perfect men? Not at all. Was the Constitution they established perfect? Again, no.
They’re dead now but look at the legacy they left us! And now it’s our turn to follow in their footsteps, by preserving, protecting, and defending it. So that our posterity can secure those same Blessings for themselves and their posterity. As always, it’s up to us: We. the People – “with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence.”
