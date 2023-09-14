Charlie Horn was a happy two-and-a-half year old. One of four children of Brett and Jenny Horn, Charlie lived in a home where his parents were careful to take several common childproofing precautions, from installing outlet covers to securing cabinet drawers and doors. However, in November 2007, Charlie was tragically killed when his 30-inch-tall child’s dresser, an item the Horns did not know posed any sort of threat, tipped over on top of him.

Sadly, Charlie’s story is far from unique. Each year, American emergency rooms see an average of 22,500 injuries caused by tip-overs, with kids being the most common victims. Since 2000, tip-overs have killed 581 people, more than 80% of whom were children.

Bob Casey is a U.S. Senator representing Pennsylvania.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.