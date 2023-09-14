Charlie Horn was a happy two-and-a-half year old. One of four children of Brett and Jenny Horn, Charlie lived in a home where his parents were careful to take several common childproofing precautions, from installing outlet covers to securing cabinet drawers and doors. However, in November 2007, Charlie was tragically killed when his 30-inch-tall child’s dresser, an item the Horns did not know posed any sort of threat, tipped over on top of him.
Sadly, Charlie’s story is far from unique. Each year, American emergency rooms see an average of 22,500 injuries caused by tip-overs, with kids being the most common victims. Since 2000, tip-overs have killed 581 people, more than 80% of whom were children.
The death of a child is a tragedy that no parent should ever have to endure. Compounding the grief and loss faced by families like the Horns who have lost children to tip-overs is the haunting knowledge that, with stronger safety standards for furniture, these deaths could have been prevented.
Fortunately for American families, Charlie’s parents, Brett and Jenny, did not allow their grief to overwhelm their hope for change. Instead, they helped form the advocacy group Parents Against Tip-Overs (PAT) and channeled their pain into a sustained campaign to prevent any more children from meeting the same fate as Charlie. Since the organization was formed, Brett, Jenny, and many other parents who have faced the same unimaginable tragedy have powerfully made the case for new rules that would require furniture manufacturers to rigorously test their products to meet safety and stability standards.
In 2016, I introduced legislation to do just that. The Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth (STURDY) Act requires the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to create mandatory stability and safety standards for furniture. Dressers and other furniture prone to tip-overs must be tested before being sold, and parents can rest assured that new furniture has been specifically designed with their kids’ safety in mind.
In Congress, the road from introducing a bill to having it become the law of the land is never short or smooth. However, in part because of tireless advocacy by parents like Brett and Jenny, last winter we were able to get STURDY to the desk of President Biden, who signed it into law.
This month, the new mandatory stability standard established by STURDY went into effect. Starting on September 1st, all new furniture must meet higher safety requirements designed to prevent tip-overs and save lives. These new rules are a victory for the health and safety of children in Pennsylvania and around the country, and I am grateful to each and every person who helped us get them in place.
Of course, the work to protect our kids is not over. We need to make sure manufacturers are complying with these new rules. We need to make sure parents know these rules are now in place for furniture built after September 1st, and that they should ask retailers when an item was manufactured to ensure that it is safe.
And we need to continue spreading awareness about the most effective way to ensure that furniture is safe for children, anchoring it to a wall. Because of STURDY, all new furniture must be sold with an anchoring kit and it is imperative that those kits are put to use. For more information about anchoring furniture, visit AnchorIt.gov. We all have a role to play in protecting the health and safety of our Nation’s children, and to ensure that tragedies like the death of Charlie Horn are never repeated.
Bob Casey is a U.S. Senator representing Pennsylvania.
