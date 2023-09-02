Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them. My professor likes to say that.
He’s quoting Shakespeare, but out of respect, I’ll say Shakespeare stole from him instead of the other way around.
I don’t have great features, or even a great feature. In the greatness department, I need all the help I can get.
There are two solutions. Hard work could achieve greatness. Alternatively, there’s identity theft.
My professor’s first name is Robert. It is a standard name. It doesn’t scream greatness.
But when he orders coffee and the barista asks what name should be on the cup, he says he’s Elvis.
My professor transforms from a mild-mannered mathematician to the King of Rock and Roll. If he can do it, I figure I can, too.
So I go to one of those little shops that sells soups and sandwiches and keep my hands in my pockets so no one can see them shaking.
My voice is high enough as it is. When I address the clerk, it rockets into the stratosphere. “I’m an onion soup, and I’d like…”
Now my brain kicks in. As far as organs go, I got this one on discount.
In the few seconds between the time I stop talking and the clerk prods me with a question, or a finger, a novel’s worth of events take place.
“Terminate procedure!” my brain yelps, a millisecond after my mouth stops moving. “Terminate procedure.”
It’s a logical enough statement. Now sense interrupts. It doesn’t understand what terminating a procedure means and requests words with fewer syllables.
I said I’m an onion soup, I realize. That’s not the King of Rock and Roll. It’s all right. Just repeat it, but correctly this time.
Better yet, don’t repeat it. Barrel forward. Greatness is still within reach.
“Nunion soup,” I say. I put on the kind of smile people wear when the doctor takes their blood pressure.
The clerk raises an eyebrow. I forge ahead. “And a cheese sandwich, but hold the cheese.”
“You’ve made it worse!” yells my brain. So I cease to communicate with it.
Sooner or later one of those horrific social corrections will occur.
The clerk won’t understand me, another customer will observe how odd society’s getting, or worse of all, everyone will laugh me out of the shop.
My life will wash down the drain, my education will mean nothing, and since we are considering worst-case scenarios, the bank will probably cancel my credit card.
I can stop this. No, I can’t stop it. I’ve gone too far. But I can delay the inevitable.
So I raise my eyes once more to the menu, which is painted on boards behind the clerk. Panic affects my ability to read and comprehend anything more complex than…
“Anawudder,” I bawl. I have enough self-control left to repeat it. “And a water. Please.” You can hear the cracks from my teeth grinding.
The clerk asks a polite, clarifying question.
“Yes, an onion soup and a cheese sandwich,” I answer. I’m sweating so much the customer next to me opens an umbrella.
“What name shall I put with the order?” inquires the clerk.
My courage fails me. I rattle off my full name along with my life history. I just manage to keep myself from reciting my social security number.
I receive a soup and sandwich box where my name is misspelled.
It’s not a great name. But I have to have hope. One day, I could be Elvis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.