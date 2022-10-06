They’ve been around since the era of the Roman republic. Even though the term boss is no longer in common usage, they can still be found in governments around the world. In simplest terms they are individuals who work to control a certain segment of citizens who are more often than not associated with a particular political party or a faction of a party. Some bosses do not hold office, but instead operate from the sidelines of the political arena. Others are indeed office holders.

Bosses do what is necessary to persuade followers that their best interests can and will be met by the boss. To do so, they try to show followers how bad their lives are, how they’re being treated unfairly, and how they’re not getting their share of the good life. Bosses generate anger about the past, hopelessness in the present, and fear about the future. They then make it clear that they can set all things right for followers.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

