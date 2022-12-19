It sure didn’t take long for right-wing media figures to criticize the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner was released on Dec. 8 by the Russian government as part of a negotiated prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed “the merchant of death.” Since the deal was made by the Biden administration, the right predictably launched a perverse and sinister attack, politically weaponizing her release by employing racist and homophobic language.

Copyright 2022 Elwood Watson, distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate Elwood Watson is a professor of history, black studies, and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker. The opinions and allegations are his own.

