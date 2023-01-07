Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
I’ve started a new hobby in the new year. I decided to go outside my comfort zone and try something completely new.
Lately, I’ve been drawn to those chunky knit blankets, but I always chickened out at the thought of creating it myself. I didn’t want to get overwhelmed or mess up.
But after watching a three-minute tutorial online, I acted on impulse and bought two balls of thick yarn at Michael’s to start. While catching up on a TV show this past weekend, I went through motions and quickly made it through the yarn.
After purchasing four more balls of yarn, I finished the project in just three days. I really enjoyed making it, so I’ve ordered way more yarn to continue the fun.
It’s not perfect by any means, but I still love everything about it. That’s the thing with art projects. Sometimes, the mess-ups turn into your favorite part.
The blanket was made completely without any tools, except for scissors. It’s as simple as tying shoelaces because it entails making many bunny loops and pulling the yarn from behind each loop.
It’s has very repetitive and relaxing tasks, unless you skip a loop and need to restart. For that reason, it is important to pay attention. Through the same process, baskets, rugs, and pillowcases can be made as well.
I am planning to make the blankets as gifts for friends and family.
Jim Hale
Two gentlemen came to the house and performed annual maintenance on the heating system.
I overheard some of their technical talk and realized I know absolutely nothing about the machinery that keeps me warm.
In other words, I’m completely dependent on other people’s expertise to survive through the winter.
And it’s not just heating that I’m ignorant about. It’s everything.
My car. The various electronic devices I use. Plumbing. Electricity. Construction of all kinds, from houses to roads and bridges. Operating a locomotive, big rig, or ship, all of which are crucial to the supply chain. In short, I know nothing about pretty much everything I buy and all the infrastructure I use.
The science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke maintained that “any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” That’s certainly true in my case.
And, on top of my ignorance, I’m utterly lacking in mechanical ability. Any tool in my hand is far more likely to wreck something than fix it.
But nobody knows everything, which means everybody depends to one degree or another on others’ know-how and labor.
Somebody you never heard of built the transformer that’s feeding electricity into your house right now. Some other stranger operates the satellites that you depend on for GPS.
Somebody mined coal, limestone, and iron ore that someone else made into steel, which somebody formed into the door that someone (or a robot programmed by someone) installed on your car.
And you probably don’t have a clue how to do any of those things.
We really are all in it together, mutually dependent.
There’s no such thing as a stand-alone, completely self-reliant human.
We’re all bound together in the magic web of each other’s expertise.
Harry Hartman
Riddle: What job allows you to not go to work and still get a 2 percent raise?
Answer: Adams County Commissioner
Earlier this week as he consistently does, Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually put his own personal agenda ahead of Adams County residents.
Instead of coming to a legally-required reorganizational meeting in Adams County, he decided to attend a reception following Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman’s swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C.
By the way, I would be criticizing our other two commissioners if they had made a similar selfish choice.
Why would any Adams County voter be surprised by Qually’s action? From my sources inside the county courthouse who pay attention to these types of things, if Marty spends more than eight hours a week in the courthouse, it is a lot.
By the way, Qually, by not coming to work or running for other elected positions while an elected official here or constantly looking for another job while being paid by Adams County taxpayers is not doing anything illegal; elected officials are not mandated to work any hours and can come and go as they please, have as much paid time off as they want, are not required to make their work schedules public and unless the voters hold them accountable, they can get away with it and Marty has gotten away with it for at least four years, if not more.
Publicly Marty has stated he was representing Adams County at Fetterman’s swearing in celebration but let’s be honest, Marty was job hunting among “big game” democrats as he has been for the past several years. If Marty was sincere and wanted to truly represent Adams County, he should have been in Harrisburg with the newly sworn in state democrat officials, who can actually help Adams County a lot more than Fetterman ever can or will.
By the way, the county’s reorganizational meeting lasted nine minutes, Marty could have called in and been “present” at the meeting, as he has done numerous times in the past, but his county duties and responsibilities have not been his primary concern for several years.
There has to be an Adams County democrat out there that cares more about the future of Adams County that will run and change the status quo.
By the way, our county commissioners do not work for free and nor should they and with the most recent raise, our county commissioners are paid very close to $80,000 year plus benefits. I personally believe for that number we as county taxpayers have a right to demand that our commissioners attend required meetings and put some work hours in inside of Adams County.
Jeff Cook
It has become my great white whale. The southeast quadrant.
Too many months ago, I began a self-proclaimed “series” in Reporter’s Notebook about the engraved bricks that adorn the sidewalks around the square. Nothing weighty, just my personal observations. The first three corners were fairly easy. Not so the final piece of the puzzle, the mother lode.
It is only logical that this sector is popular. After all, it is where Abraham Lincoln spent the night before he delivered “a few appropriate remarks.” It merely became the greatest speech of all time, known forever as “The Gettysburg Address.” But I digress.
This behemoth of quadrants extends from Lulu’s Finest Ice Cream on York Street westward to the Wills House (where Abe laid his head) and then south to The Blue and Gray. Row upon row of testament to human vanity sit in daunting array beneath our feet.
Just as you wouldn’t try to eat a whale in one sitting, I think I will break this final report into a few bites.
This past Thursday I walked to the site and began taking notes. I admit to skimming names a few times, and then it started to rain. Still, I got a feel for the place.
Many of the bricks celebrate “Civil War 150th.” A special section, outlined in granite is designated the “Congressional Medal of Honor Society” and pays tributes to soldiers who served in World War II, the Korean conflict and Vietnam.
Ronald Hankey is there for his service to ACNB Bank. So are Norris Flowers and Wayne Motts. Lefty Biser, athletic trainer when I played football at Gettysburg College, and legendary history professor Charles Glatfelter are there. And Muriel Rice (twice), famous Lincoln impersonator and friend, James Getty (1932-2015) as well as excellent neighbor and most interesting man Ralph G. Eriksen. “Haunted Gettysburg” is there.
So many bricks, so little time. That’s enough for one meal.
No one has accosted me on the street and requested me to finish what I started. However, an astute reader informed me not too long ago that there had previously been a similar commemorative brick campaign more than 50 years ago. He even had literature featuring a photograph of one of the sponsors, former First Lady Mamie Eisenhower. So maybe Main Street didn’t invent the idea, but it is a good one. My next quest is to finish off the monster once and for all, a brick at a time.
“Curse you, Moby Dick.”
