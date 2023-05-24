As Pennsylvania faces a partisan divide in its government and fluctuating, thin majorities in the state House, House Republicans have redefined our pledge to lead the Commonwealth and its residents confidently into the future.

In early May, we unveiled our Keystone Commitment to address the uncertainty many Pennsylvanians are feeling about our state’s future. The Keystone Commitment is a people-driven, future-focused platform that will serve as the foundation on which we advance our priorities of ensuring safe communities; a child-first, family-focused education system; affordable living; and a healthy, thriving economy.

State Rep. Kate Klunk is a Republican representing the Hanover area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.