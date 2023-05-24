As Pennsylvania faces a partisan divide in its government and fluctuating, thin majorities in the state House, House Republicans have redefined our pledge to lead the Commonwealth and its residents confidently into the future.
In early May, we unveiled our Keystone Commitment to address the uncertainty many Pennsylvanians are feeling about our state’s future. The Keystone Commitment is a people-driven, future-focused platform that will serve as the foundation on which we advance our priorities of ensuring safe communities; a child-first, family-focused education system; affordable living; and a healthy, thriving economy.
We believe with these four pillars at the forefront of our legislative agenda, we can deliver hope for all Pennsylvanians and the opportunity for everyone to experience earned success.
Many communities across the Commonwealth are in the throes of a widespread crime and violence problem. Crime from our cities is migrating to neighboring communities; but this does not have to continue. Imagine a better, safer Pennsylvania where our first responders are given the tools they need to enforce the law, and the statehouse works to address the root causes of crime and violence that are holding Pennsylvania communities and residents back from achieving their full potential.
House Republicans are also focused on creating a child-first, family-focused educational experience where every child has access to a world-class education regardless of their ZIP code.
While continuing to support great public education, we are also committed to putting parents in the driver’s seat, so they’re empowered to make decisions that best fit their child’s needs and learning style. Children and families must be at the forefront of public education policymaking, full stop.
You may remember the Commonwealth Court recently ruled Pennsylvania’s education funding system to be unconstitutional. This opens a new door and gives state lawmakers the opportunity to reset and shift focus, so we can make transformational, meaningful change that benefits our children and grandchildren.
We also firmly believe no one should be priced out of living in Pennsylvania. You feel the pains of inflation every time you go to the grocery store, fuel up at the pump, and pay your utility bills. To combat the skyrocketing inflation we are seeing trickle down from poor policy decisions at the federal level, House Republicans will drive legislation that reduces energy costs and helps preserve affordable and available housing. Without homes for Pennsylvanians to plant their roots for future generations, we don’t stand a chance of being competitive and attractive to young adults who are ready to start families. It’s time we get to work to address this problem.
We will strive to set up every Pennsylvanian with the resources they need to chase their own American dream with affordable living and housing as key components of that dream; but we believe government more broadly should not be a barrier to growth and innovation. Government must make it easier for people to do business and obtain family-sustaining jobs in Pennsylvania by stepping aside.
That’s our Keystone Commitment. It’s our pledge to you to prioritize policy that has a direct benefit to you and future generations of Pennsylvanians. We know we can lead the Commonwealth and the country forward by advancing legislation that creates opportunity for everyone who lives here.
I am proud to stand with this movement, and I look forward to finding solutions to the problems we are facing by focusing on these four foundational pillars of ensuring safe communities; creating access to a child-first, family-focused educational system; making the cost of living more affordable; and building a healthy, thriving economy. I ask you to join me in supporting and advocating for the policies that are important to you; and together, we can help make Pennsylvania and even better place to call home.
State Rep. Kate Klunk is a Republican representing the Hanover area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.