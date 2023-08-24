More Pennsylvania seniors and people with disabilities will be eligible for increased property tax and rent relief next year under a new law approved by the General Assembly in July.

Act 7 of 2023, formerly House Bill 1100, increases income limits for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program for homeowners and renters to $45,000 annually. The law also raises the maximum rebate each homeowner or renter can receive from $650 to $1,000.

State Rep. Kate Klunk is a Republican representing the Hanover area.

