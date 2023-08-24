More Pennsylvania seniors and people with disabilities will be eligible for increased property tax and rent relief next year under a new law approved by the General Assembly in July.
Act 7 of 2023, formerly House Bill 1100, increases income limits for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program for homeowners and renters to $45,000 annually. The law also raises the maximum rebate each homeowner or renter can receive from $650 to $1,000.
Thanks to the new law, more than 150,000 additional individuals will be eligible for assistance, and up to 400,000 seniors who previously qualified could see their rebate amount nearly double. The expansion will be in effect next year when residents apply for assistance based on rent and property taxes paid in 2023. Those claims will be paid out in 2024.
The number of Pennsylvanians eligible for PTRR has been declining since 2009, making this update long overdue. The expanded program, which has not been updated for 17 years, provides a greatly needed lifeline for Pennsylvania homeowners and renters who need it most, and the legislation will ultimately help vulnerable Pennsylvanians stay in their homes amid the skyrocketing cost of living driven by inflation.
The legislation also fixes a major problem with declining eligibility by tying the award cap to increases in cost of living, so no senior will lose out on a rebate because their Social Security payment has increased over time.
My staff and I know firsthand the impact this program has on its recipients. Every year, my office processes over 100 PTRR applications. Many of the program’s applicants live in senior living complexes within the district and are not able to drive to our office to receive assistance. For years, we have been hosting PTRR workshops at these facilities in the district and have gotten to know many residents who benefit from the program. The gratitude and relief they express when they receive assistance filing their application is enough to validate the importance of the program, and my staff and I are always glad to do this work in the community.
I am proud to support legislation to update and expand a program that provides critical aid to vulnerable Pennsylvanians. The bill passed with near-unanimous, bipartisan support, proving Harrisburg can come together to advocate for the Commonwealth’s senior population. By expanding PTRR, more residents will receive the financial relief they need to improve their quality of life.
Since the program’s inception in 1971, it has delivered more than $8 billion to older and disabled adults across the Commonwealth. The PTRR program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.
Applicants must reapply for rebates every year because rebates are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid in each year. Spouses, personal representatives or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2022 and meet all other eligibility criteria.
The PTRR Program benefits eligible residents 65 years and older; widows and widowers 50 years and older; and people with disabilities 18 years and older. While the expanded PTRR program will not take effect until next year, there is still time to apply for the current year’s program, which is based on rent and property taxes paid in 2022. Please contact my district office in Hanover at 717-630-8942 or visit my website at www.repklunk.com/contact for free assistance; we are here to help you! You can also file an application online and check the status of a rebate at www.mypath.gov.
The application deadline for property taxes and rent paid in 2022 is Dec. 31.
State Rep. Kate Klunk is a Republican representing the Hanover area.
