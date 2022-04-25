One of the best and most interesting things about my job was learning what other people are passionate about.
See, I’m sort of boring, not to mention lazy. I don’t have any regular hobbies. I don’t play or watch sports (except I am mesmerized by skateboarders and snowboarders. It is a long story.)
Hardly anybody has impressed me more than those obsessed with daffodils.
If you have the time this coming weekend, you can see more varieties of daffodils than you ever imagined. More on that in a bit.
I got involved with Daffodillians several decades ago through friends. I have not learned what I could have, though I did once sit in in a daffodil genetics course at the American Daffodil Society convention in Portland, Oregon, some years back. I took about two pages of notes and gave up after several references to “haploid” and “diploid.” Yikes.
Attending the convention were, I think, several hundred people from all over the planet who knew there were 20,000-plus varieties of daffodils, and give a darn.
Not all of those varieties are natural. Many were hybridized, and not a few of those were created by the late Dr. William A. Bender, who lived just over South Mountain in Chambersburg.
I have seen daffodils that look like Gabriel’s trumpet, and others which seem to think they are roses or chrysanthemums. There is a whole class of them that are miniatures, like scale models of daffodils. One thing you learn, hanging around with those folks, is how to really LOOK at details. I’m not as good at it as I should be. Small gangs of daffodils hang out on my property, but I do not really know them by name, though we are on friendly enough terms.
As promised, you can sample that world this weekend at the Wyndham Hotel in the Gateway Plaza in Straban Township.
The American Daffodil Society 2022 National Daffodil Convention is at the Gettysburg Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, from April 29 to May 1.
Staging of the judged show will begin in the wee small hours of Friday. The public will be allowed in after the judging is completed; a safe bet would be sometime in the afternoon and through the rest of the weekend.
T.W. Burger, of Gettysburg, is president of Marsh Creek Media, has more than 30 years of experience writing news and columns, and is the author of “The Year of the Moon Goose.”
