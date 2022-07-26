The General Assembly has enacted a responsible budget for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year that stands up for taxpayers by keeping spending in check and planning for future economic downturns, while also making important investments in Pennsylvania residents through core government services. This spending plan is comprehensive, allocating state and one-time federal dollars to an extensive list of programs throughout the commonwealth.
The budget saves for the future to prevent unnecessary tax and fee hikes by carrying over $3.6 billion for future budgets and directing $2.1 billion to the Rainy Day Fund, bringing that account’s balance to a historic $5 billion. The budget also pays back more than $2 billion worth of debt, including about $42 million to pay outstanding debt held by the Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund and $350 million in the Workers’ Compensation Security Fund. By paying down this debt, we shield our small businesses from future tax hikes.
Working in a bipartisan fashion this budget cycle, we passed a historic cut to the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT). Currently, our CNIT is the second highest in the nation at 9.99%. The last time the CNIT was reduced was in 1995. High taxes have stifled potential entrepreneurship across the Commonwealth for decades. Next year, the CNIT will be lowered to 8.99% and continue to decrease by 0.5% annually until the rate reaches 4.99%. This update was incredibly important and long overdue. The overall effect this will have on Pennsylvania’s economy is very positive and will not only make us a more competitive place to do business, but will help us attract and retain more young talent in our state
Additionally, the budget returns relief to help our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians. There is a one-time 70% enhancement to the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program for low-income seniors and a significant investment in the Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) which provides low-income residents financial assistance with their utility bills. Both programs will help thousands of Pennsylvanians who are experiencing increased financial burdens during this era of unprecedented inflation.
The budget also makes record investments in education, dedicates $100 million to new funding for school safety and another $100 million for mental health initiatives. It also bolsters school-choice initiatives by expanding funding for the Educational Improvement Tax Credit by 45%, so every child in the commonwealth can receive a world-class education regardless of their zip code. Locking children and families into education systems that are failing is not an option, and this EITC expansion will empower students and assure a bright future is within their grasp, which is something in which we can all be proud.
The 2022-23 budget plan also supports seniors in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Recognizing the strain our nursing homes have been under from COVID-19 and staffing shortages, the budget allocates $250 million in federal relief money to help long-term care providers including nursing homes, long-term care facilities, personal care homes and community-based services. This funding will help these facilities to stabilize and better serve an important and vulnerable demographic of Pennsylvanians. We also made strong investments in supporting Pennsylvania’s working families by creating the first-ever Pennsylvania Child Care Tax Credit, which will allow families to claim 30% of the federal credit at the state level.
There is so much more that this budget encompasses like expanding public safety and law enforcement, supporting infrastructure, and funding the largest environmental program we have initiated in over a decade. I consider it a real triumph that we are able to make these critical investments while still putting away funds for future budgets, depositing record amounts in the Rainy Day Fund and paying off debts to protect residents from future tax hikes. I am proud to have supported this plan and hope that the General Assembly is able to continue these types of strategies moving forward.
State Rep. Kate Klunk is a Republican representing the Hanover area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.