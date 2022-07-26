The General Assembly has enacted a responsible budget for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year that stands up for taxpayers by keeping spending in check and planning for future economic downturns, while also making important investments in Pennsylvania residents through core government services. This spending plan is comprehensive, allocating state and one-time federal dollars to an extensive list of programs throughout the commonwealth.

The budget saves for the future to prevent unnecessary tax and fee hikes by carrying over $3.6 billion for future budgets and directing $2.1 billion to the Rainy Day Fund, bringing that account’s balance to a historic $5 billion. The budget also pays back more than $2 billion worth of debt, including about $42 million to pay outstanding debt held by the Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund and $350 million in the Workers’ Compensation Security Fund. By paying down this debt, we shield our small businesses from future tax hikes.

State Rep. Kate Klunk is a Republican representing the Hanover area.

