My greatest ambition, apart from marrying, writing for a sitcom, filming an advertisement, and drawing a map, is probably to pass the bar. I grant that passing the bar is useless for most of us. But hear me out.
If you take the bar exam and don’t pass, what’s the worst that can happen? You don’t have to become a lawyer.
What happens if you do pass? You also don’t have to become a lawyer, but you can brag about it.
Lawyers are everywhere. I see legal advertisements plastered on buses all the time. They’re in huge letters, and they’re along the lines of, “If you jump in front of this bus, we can win you a million dollars.”
Then in tinier letters, “Restrictions may apply.” And in even tinier letters, “If you can read this, you could probably get out of the way.”
But I have to pay my bills somehow, right?
There is a status to being a lawyer. Sure, sometimes you’ll be compared with cave-dwelling slime, but thousands of parents will picture you when they’re telling their children who they could become.
They probably don’t picture you personally if you look like slime, but the point stands.
Besides, with the money you make from lawyering around, even if you were hit in the face by a bus, you could pay a doctor to fix you right up.
Speaking of which, you don’t have to address a lawyer as “Doctor,” but you could. That’s what the D in J.D. stands for.
This means if you play your cards right, you could be a lawyer and a doctor. One profession, two titles. In legal parlance, that’s what’s referred to as a win-win.
Speaking of legal parlance, there was a law passed in 2010 called the Plain Writing Act. You know what it was for?
“To enhance citizen access to Government information and services by establishing that Government documents issued to the public must be written clearly, and for other purposes.”
In other words, “to make lawyers write clearly.” They did it in 26 words and it took me five, but no one lets me yell “Objection!” in court.
There’s also the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1980. Now I’m not a lawyer, and I don’t play one on TV, but it looks like someone’s guilty of not following this act.
Since 1980, as far as I can tell, the government has produced busloads of legal documents. It’s even had enough paper left over to slap great big ads on the sides.
But when we speak of the government, we tend to have judges, not lawyers, in mind. I’d be happy being a judge, too.
If I became a judge, people would have to call me “Your Honor.” This is important for me, because people usually call me to ask for money.
With my newfound judicial abilities, I could throw those people in jail. An abuse of power, you say? You can’t prove it. You’re not a lawyer.
If you’re an English judge, you even get to wear a wig. I think we should bring this back to the American system for the important legal reason that it looks funny.
If it looks funny, more people will pay attention to court cases, which in turn would make them more aware of law.
Citizens would then realize that many cases are actually quite simple, and that they could figure them out themselves.
This would lessen the need for lawyers, thus removing excess paperwork and some buses from circulation.
So apart from saving the country from countless hours of annoyance by members of the legal profession, this master plan would also clear up traffic.
In conclusion, introducing wigs to the American judicial system would abolish lawyers. As for the legal eagles raring to quibble over my argument: remember, we don’t really need you.
The benefits are clear, just like my writing. I rest my case.
