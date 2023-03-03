When I tell people I’m a history buff, it engages a defense reflex that makes them automatically die of boredom. You’d think I’d stop telling people, but there are still a few I could do without.
I chalk up the boredom to how history is taught. Teachers make a big fuss over things like tariffs and excise taxes, which leaves no room for the exciting parts of history.
You know, the parts with explosions and ciphers and Nicolas Cage.
Therefore, this column will be dedicated to a brief history of the United States, in the hopes that I can give the past the respect it is due.
It is altogether fitting and proper that I should do this, since I also have to reach a certain word count.
Our history begins with the Puritans. They were a group of people who succeeded, after several years of religious persecution, in developing one facial expression: dour.
In 1620, these bold and hardy Pilgrims, one of whom was named Scott, waltzed across the Atlantic on their ships, the Niña, the Pinta, and the Piña Colada.
After arriving in Plymouth, they got right down to planting flags and not planting corn. They struggled with poverty, famine, and poor fashion taste.
But they persevered, and Plymouth is now known for giving the world neat retro-style cars.
The Pilgrims were succeeded by the Founding Fathers, who were sick of Britain being oppressive, repressive, and aggressive. These impressive men penned a progressive missive confessing they wanted independence.
Did you guess it? They got it. To be sure, it was after a few bloody years of war. But I covered all that in eighth grade with Mr. Cincotta, so let’s keep going.
The American Revolution proved so popular that Britain was ready for round two in 1812. The high point of the war was when Oliver “Danger is My Middle Name” Perry skated across Lake Erie in the first-ever Ice Capades, nailing the British along the way.
Things rolled merrily along through the 1820s, except when you consider death and disease and misery and death. Then the young nation discovered industrialization, condemning millions yet unborn to the eight hour workday.
Next up was the Civil War, which was caused by people being not at all civil to each other. The conflict, which left hundreds of thousands dead, left the stovepipe hat as its lasting symbol.
The United States went through a series of unremarkable presidents until President McKinley—whoops, I mean Denali—was assassinated by his doctors.
The man who took his place, Ted “Theodore” Roosevelt, decided, hey, why not, everybody’s doin’ it, let’s imperialize.
Anyone who didn’t agree got whacked with a big stick.
So the United States stretched its borders and things were generally tolerable until World War I. As nations laid their best and brightest to rest, they swore they had learned the hard lessons of war and promised never to repeat the errors of the past.
Then we had World War II.
The post-war era was a time of release when college students partied so hard they missed a decade or two. They woke up in the 1980s to find that yuppies had gone from being a generation before them to the generation that came after them.
The 1990s and the 2000s were distinguished by the rise of the Internet and the fall of the Soviet Union, the arrival of alternative music and the departure of print media.
Those were the best of times and the worst of times, the age of wisdom and the age of foolishness, the epoch of great literature and the epoch of manic plagiarism.
Bonus points if you can tell who I nicked the line from.
Now we’re in the modern era, and history is in the making.
As a final reminder about the value of the past, I leave you with the timeless words of George Washington: “I wish folks would stop making stuff up and sticking my name on it to make it look official.”
