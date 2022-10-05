Earlier this year, I testified before a Senate subcommittee about the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. The JCPA lets smaller media outlets negotiate as a group with Google and Facebook, seeking fair compensation for use of their work.

As a local news publisher in Southwestern Pennsylvania, I support this important legislation. That’s no surprise. But you may be surprised to learn about the broad bipartisan support for JCPA from the start. Today, the Senate co-sponsors are exactly 50-50, six Republicans and six Democrats. That says a lot about the fairness and common sense of the bill. It’s an essential step toward preserving local news outlets in the face of national tech giants with a stranglehold on the advertising market.

Jennifer Bertetto is the president and chief executive officer of Trib Total Media, based in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

