Is Obamacare here to stay, after all? On June 17 the Affordable Care Act (ACA) survived a third attempt to eliminate it via the Supreme Court. The Court ruled 7-2 that the plaintiffs in the case—attorneys general from states around the country— did not have standing and threw out their suit. Though they did not rule on the merits of the case, their decision seems to many to signal a change in the national mood. If that mood holds, what’s next for healthcare in the United States, and what values should guide what comes next?
According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), as of June 2021, “31 million Americans now have coverage through the Affordable Care Act.” The number of people served by healthcare marketplaces and the Medicaid expansion associated with the ACA have both reached record highs. As of December 2020, “14.8 million newly-eligible people enrolled in Medicaid through the ACA’s expansion of eligibility to adults.” Overall, according to the June HHS report, “between 2010 and 2016, the number of nonelderly uninsured adults decreased by 41 percent, falling from 48.2 million to 28.2 million.”
Will Lane is a lifelong resident of Adams County who teaches in the English and Environmental Studies Departments at Gettysburg College. He facilitates the Green Gettysburg Book Club and is a longtime member of Gettysburg Democracy for America.
