Now we know that due to his ongoing incompetence and oversized ego, Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable has cost taxpayers in excess of $200,000 to settle the borough’s mistakes as an employer towards a former borough police officer, Michael Carricato. The borough was forced to write a check to Carricato for what he was owed and also spent over $100,000 in a legal fight that was not needed.
It does amaze me the Gettysburg Borough Council continues to have faith in Gable, and council president Wes Heyser’s claim the issue was “very complex,” just means he thinks we common folk are not smart enough to understand the issue.
The union representing the officer initially wanted to settle this for $12,000 but the ”smartest man in the room,” Gable, had to prove a point to the tune of $200,000-plus in taxpayer money. Wes, the issue seems pretty simple to me, the borough could have paid $12,000 but instead the man you continue to have faith in decided to pay over $200,000. I wonder what your decision or Gable’s decision would have been if the money was coming out of your pockets?
At the time of the $12,000 offer from the union, Gable was quoted as saying, ”the borough is tired of paying bad employees to go away,” yet they continue to pay Gable, a bad manager and employee, a salary over $100,000 to stay and make bad decisions that fall on the backs of borough taxpayers. This is not the first borough employee that was paid to go away due to Gable’s actions and it will likely not be the last.
By the way, in all likelihood this is not over; Carricato could still sue the borough in civil court, plus now he has plenty of taxpayer money to hire a legal team. So, who knows, there is a chance the meter may still be running with borough taxpayers paying the tab, and Gable also getting his normal annual raise at the end of year, but what does Gable care, it is not his money. This debacle and the ultimate cost that goes along with it falls squarely on Gable’s shoulders but do not expect any of his bosses to do anything about this poor decision, they will continue to defend and have faith in his actions.
Onto a related topic, representatives from the Borough of Gettysburg had the distinct honor to recently travel to visit and take part in exercises on the USS Gettysburg. You would think the borough would take elected officials, police officers or local dignitaries to this event. Well, you would be wrong. For whatever reason, the borough decided to take a convicted criminal on this trip to represent the citizens of Gettysburg.
Daniel Long had a seat reserved for him on this trip in a borough-owned vehicle with the mayor of Gettysburg and a borough police officer in the vehicle. The question needs to be asked why would the borough put the mayor and a police officer in a vehicle with a convicted criminal? The answer to that question relates back to Gable, and his silence on the matter speaks volumes.
Not only is Long a convicted criminal but has had numerous run-ins with the borough police department. This guy certainly sounds like the perfect individual to represent the taxpayers on a visit to the USS Gettysburg. I can think of many worthy individuals in our community who could have represented the borough on this trip. Why would the borough put the safety of our mayor in jeopardy by putting a convicted criminal in a vehicle with her? Why would the borough place a decorated police officer in a position where he was in a vehicle with a convicted criminal on a trip? Maybe taxpayers or the mayor should ask Gable that question publicly? Just do not expect an answer. One added element to this story, until I filed a Right To Know on this issue, borough taxpayers were on the hook for Long’s meals and hotel room for this trip. Surprisingly, once I asked about these expenses, suddenly the borough was reimbursed for these very out-of-line expenses. And, one has to ask, what are Long’s probation or curfew regulations? Was he even allowed to leave the state on an overnight trip?
When I sent three emails to all council members and Gable why this individual was taken as a “borough dignitary” on this trip, no answers were forthcoming from those who make up the current borough council. In addition to not answering my email requests, they cropped Long out of a photo on the front of the borough newsletter, apparently in an attempt to pretend he was not there.
What all this gets back to is an extremely poor excuse of a borough manager doing what he wants with no repercussions from his bosses (elected council members) with actions that are embarrassing to the borough, potentially putting our mayor in harm’s way, showing no respect for officers in the police department and costing borough taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Borough taxpayers should not forget, there is still a plan being secretly circulated among borough council members to give Gable control and oversite of the borough’s police department. If this plan were put into action, responsibility for the police department would be ripped away from Mayor Rita Frealing and handed to Gable. Who knows what happens if this occurs, Gable could place convicted criminals, felons, and his friends in charge of the police department, the community’s safety.
Harry Hartman is the publisher of the Gettysburg Times.
