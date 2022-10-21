Now we know that due to his ongoing incompetence and oversized ego, Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable has cost taxpayers in excess of $200,000 to settle the borough’s mistakes as an employer towards a former borough police officer, Michael Carricato. The borough was forced to write a check to Carricato for what he was owed and also spent over $100,000 in a legal fight that was not needed.

It does amaze me the Gettysburg Borough Council continues to have faith in Gable, and council president Wes Heyser’s claim the issue was “very complex,” just means he thinks we common folk are not smart enough to understand the issue.

Harry Hartman is the publisher of the Gettysburg Times.

