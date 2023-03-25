Jeff Cook
This is the story of Bozo and Abe.
You never know what you might see on the thoroughfares of Gettysburg on a Sunday afternoon. I was trudging up the hill from the square on Baltimore Street when I observed what appeared to be four figures flanking the statue of Abraham Lincoln at the bottom of the library stairs. As I inched closer I saw three young guys filming with their phones, at least that’s what it looked like to me. The fourth individual was at least nine feet tall by my reckoning and towered over the others.
He, I only presume this and had no opportunity for gender confirmation, was dressed in clown garb, complete with what looked like face paint. On closer inspection (I wasn’t going that fast), it looked more like a mask. The resemblance was unmistakable. It was Bozo, the TV clown of my youth. As I neared the quartet of would-be conspirators, Bozo appeared to climb behind Abe. Was I about to witness an act of domestic terrorism? Was he planting a bomb? My mind began to race as I pondered how I might intervene to protect the artistic rendering of our 16th president.
Fortunately, there was no sinister plot. Bozo joined the others and began to remove his costume. I continued on my way, content that a disaster had been averted.
Perhaps it was a stunt for social media?
John Spangler
Traffic was heavy in and out of Washington, D.C., on Thursday, when my wife and I headed to the capital for DC’s equivalent to New England leaf peeping (cherry blossom time). Despite the rain and iffy weather predictions, highways were predictably thick with vehicles, and getting around in a car in the city was nearly impossible.
That’s why my DC resident daughter told us to bring our bicycles for this outing. And so she led us from her East Market neighborhood to Haines Point in about 20 minutes. Thankfully, daughter led the way. I am not an experienced urban cyclist, even though I have done it before. And this was the first time I rode in the special lanes set up for cyclists. And it worked. No injuries, no tense moments, no angry car driver encounters, no close calls with pedestrians.
The clouds parted and the sunny warmth rose to 75 degrees. It was close to the perfect afternoon exploratory ride. The hardest part was to navigate the FDR and MLK memorials, due to the terrifically heavy foot traffic. This is the way to see cherry blossoms in full bloom. My first time down where the massed trees are at peak blossom time. I checked a bucket list item.
A week ago, I was more than knee deep in snow following a late season New England heavy snowfall, predicted to be merely 12-18 inches. It ended up dumping 32.9 inches where I was, broken white pine branches everywhere, power outages, and widow makers hanging in the breeze. Not a bucket list experience. What a difference a few days, and a few miles will make. Did I mention how fickle March seems to be
D.K. Thomas
Sitting in our old schoolroom watching the birds vie for a spot at one of the feeders hanging from hooks attached to a porch post, I can’t help but look beyond to the farm field and neighbor’s lawn where brown is giving way to green.
Green has always been one of my least favorite colors, perchance because it means winter is waning, and winter is my favorite season. I’m still waiting for snow; I have been for a few years now. I fear once again I am to be disappointed and this winter will be another in a years’ long line of snowless seasons.
Sure, we’ve had a dusting now and again, a couple inches that melted nearly as quickly as it fell. Those don’t really count as “snows.” They are merely Mother Nature teasing those of us who love winter.
Each time the prognosticators say we’re to get snow, I anxiously await the real thing — a foot, or two or three of white blanketing the realm. Year in and year out, I’m disappointed.
There just isn’t anything to compare to pulling on boots, bundling up and walking down the road on a snowy night. There’s a peacefulness to walking in the silent night, snowflakes landing on your face, coat, hair; that feeling just can’t be duplicated during any other season, and it’s been years since it’s been an option.
Sure, these basically snowless winters have helped cut the heat bills, which are still astronomical given the cost of electricity and natural gas. But, even that is not an equitable tradeoff.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
As some may know, I am a huge reality TV fan, and I have influenced my husband’s viewing habits. When I say that, it’s something we enjoy watching together, which is fun.
“The Bachelor” is close to wrapping up its season with its two finalists after a single man was dating about 30 women at once. At the end of the season, he proposes to one of the women. Unfortunately, the show has hardly changed its format since it debuted in 2002. It is starting to run its course, at least for us, with watching it.
We just started watching “Vanderpump Rules,” which already has 10 seasons. It is explosive, dramatic, and in some instances, unbelievable.
My favorite reality show called “Love is Blind,” is on Netflix. The idea is for people to date one another without seeing them, so they talk in private rooms called “pods.” The men and women are separated until they get engaged. Then they have a private reveal with one another meeting face to face for the first time. They plan a wedding in a short time and must decide whether they will really get married on the spot or not on their wedding day in front of family and friends.
I enjoy the premise of people learning about each other before getting distracted with looks. If you like reality TV, I highly recommend watching “Love is Blind.”
Jim Hale
The wonderful piano that a friend gave my son was refurbished and tuned this week.
The serial number indicates it was built in 1908.
To help it stay in tune, superglue was injected into the wood.
In essence, the glue improved the piano’s memory, so it will take longer for it to forget the precise pitches.
I’m nowhere near 115 years old (yet), but I wish there were superglue to cure my absent-mindedness.
On the other hand, I’ve been absent-minded my whole life, so it’s a pretty persistent trait. I bet my brain would forget all about the superglue the instant I picked up a book or got interested in something else.
