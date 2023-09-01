The Times has published a series of guest editorials and letters from progressives addressing major issues of the day: the culture battle over schools, climate change and the green new deal, gun control, etc. These writings uniformly parrot the party line of organizations like Moveon.org, MSNBC, the DNC, and the National Education Association, while distorting the actual facts of the situation. In this column I try to point out some current controversies where progressives avoid, or misrepresent, the underlying facts.

Let’s take an example: the “culture war” over schools. Progressives uniformly support an educational establishment that feathers its nest at the expense of everyone else (particularly taxpayers). Yet they blame the conflict on “conservatives.” In reality (and I think we all know this), this dispute originated during the pandemic when parents were exposed online to the teaching materials being delivered to their children. All too often course materials were anti-American and racist, and forced sexual indoctrination on children at an inappropriate age. Parents were also understandably upset that they only discovered this content through their kids’ Zoom classes.

Frederick Salek is an attorney with degrees from New York University (economics) and the University of Michigan Law School. He has practiced in the fields of employment law, medical imaging, solar cell manufacture, and precious metals, and writes occasional opinion pieces for the Gettysburg Times.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.