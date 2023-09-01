The Times has published a series of guest editorials and letters from progressives addressing major issues of the day: the culture battle over schools, climate change and the green new deal, gun control, etc. These writings uniformly parrot the party line of organizations like Moveon.org, MSNBC, the DNC, and the National Education Association, while distorting the actual facts of the situation. In this column I try to point out some current controversies where progressives avoid, or misrepresent, the underlying facts.
Let’s take an example: the “culture war” over schools. Progressives uniformly support an educational establishment that feathers its nest at the expense of everyone else (particularly taxpayers). Yet they blame the conflict on “conservatives.” In reality (and I think we all know this), this dispute originated during the pandemic when parents were exposed online to the teaching materials being delivered to their children. All too often course materials were anti-American and racist, and forced sexual indoctrination on children at an inappropriate age. Parents were also understandably upset that they only discovered this content through their kids’ Zoom classes.
These parents had a natural reaction to the activist, progressive teachings of their schools. Parents are not a “well-funded, national organization of right wing” groups. They are local mothers and fathers who have address their concerns to school boards and, failing that, to run for membership on school boards.
Parents’ concern has been enhanced by the unfortunate refusal of teachers unions, school boards, and the state Department of Education to disclose curriculum or discuss the content of school books. There are now many reported cases of teachers and administrations actually hiding curriculum materials from parents to avoid controversy. In some cases, teachers and administrators have characterized parents as “the enemy.”
The central controversy concerns the teaching of (or rather, indoctrination in) Critical Race Theory (“CRT”). CRT teaches that the USA is a racist nation, that white kids are marked by “white privilege,” that “white supremacy” is still rampant, and that resistance to these teachings is itself evidence of racism. CRT is a hateful, divisive and damaging ideology that trains our kids to be depressed, resentful victims. How can we expect our students to thrive and grow in such a hateful environment?
Progressives will outright lie and say that CRT is not taught in our schools, when in fact it is taught in our schools under the name “Social-Emotional Learning” (“SEL”), which is substantially identical to CRT, or “Culturally Responsive Teaching” or “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” which are alternate approaches that also brand all of us as either racists or victims. All of these programs promote race division, and endeavor to bring all students down to the same dysfunctional level.
Another example of the culture battle is the argument over “book banning.” During the pandemic, parents discovered that school courses and libraries contained popular books which included explicit sexual content and descriptions of suicide. These materials were generally provided without notifying parents, and often to children of an inappropriately young age. Some parents then expressed a wish to review and regulate the content of school courses and library books. One would think that this would be a normal subject for a mature discussion, but progressive groups oppose it and refuse to provide parents access to information about program content. Progressive politicians and their clients (the teachers union?) insist on maintaining a monopoly on public education without risking the consequences of transparency.
At the same time, progressives themselves are famous for banning books that don’t fit their narrative, such as:
Lost in Trans Nation, by Dr. Miriam Grossman;
Irreversible Damage, by Abigail Shrier;
My Grandfather’s Son, by Justice Clarence Thomas;
Who Killed Michael Brown, a video by Eli Steele and Shelby Steele (which I recommend for any class room trying to understand police enforcement in the context of race relations).
So it’s not only “conservatives” who may be accused of book banning.
This “culture war” reflects an unfortunate battle for control of our schools between an insular educational establishment that looks out for itself, and parents and newly-elected school board members, who are struggling to understand the impact of current education trends on their children. What is known is that while public education costs have gone up continually for many years, test scores have declined and, in recent years, have declined dramatically. Certainly one source of this problem has been the teachers unions, which maintain an iron grip on the public education monopoly and must share responsibility for both the increase in costs and the decline of test scores.
It is time for a change. When considering candidates for seats on the Board of Education, we should avoid candidates who may be too much under the influence of the teachers’ union, and certainly we should reject candidates who would tolerate any element of Critical Race Theory as part of the district’s curriculum.
Frederick Salek is an attorney with degrees from New York University (economics) and the University of Michigan Law School. He has practiced in the fields of employment law, medical imaging, solar cell manufacture, and precious metals, and writes occasional opinion pieces for the Gettysburg Times.
