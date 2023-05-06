Jeff Cook
Dash is a most versatile word.
As a verb, it can mean to sprint or to destroy with great force. As a noun, it can be a race or a small amount of something, as in a cooking recipe. It is also a four-letter word for elan to cruciverbalists, and a very groovy punctuation mark.
According to my phone, there are myriad accepted uses for the word. The encyclopedia in my pocket also informed me that the dash is used to set off material for emphasis, to indicate a conclusion, to break up dialogue or to mark “bonus phrases.”
Just as a “dash of salt” might have one meaning to Julia Child and another to Emeril Legassie, so do different writers make various uses of the underappreciated punctuation mark.
Just don’t call it a hyphen!
Jim Hale
This week I took photos as Biglerville High School students “drove” in a computerized simulator provided by the Pennsylvania DUI Association.
Surrounded by screens inside a large trailer, students were confronted with a steering wheel and other controls that responded more and more slowly as their simulated level of impairment increased.
One student drove quite well for quite a while despite the decreasing responsiveness of the “car,” but eventually he was unable to avoid a digital deer that leapt onto the road. The windshield “cracked” and the word “collision” appeared.
In real life decades ago, a deer suddenly appeared in front of my car. What happened next seemed almost miraculous at the time.
My home area of Northwest Indiana is mostly flat as a pancake. Hills, even low ones, are rare and roads are generally straight.
But there’s one area where that’s far less true: the gigantic sand dunes along Lake Michigan.
One night, I was driving on a narrow, curvy, up-and-down road in the dunes.
Without warning, the deer materialized ahead of me like a magic trick. There was no way I could stop in time to avoid hitting it.
But then it simply disappeared. For an instant, I wondered whether I was hallucinating.
But then, in my rear-view mirror, I saw the deer come down and sprint away into the dark woods.
The thing had leapt over my car lengthwise. I drove under it.
I wonder if that maneuver is in the simulator.
John Spangler
No mow May. Here even in the first days of May, I don’t think I’m going to make it through. No Mow May is a relatively recent wise practice supporting pollinators and other beneficial creatures who live in, around, and on the lawns we so carefully mow.
The clover and many other non grassy growths we host in the yard are habitat and survival food for the early bugs and bees.
But its already getting to the point where I may not be able to successfully mow it at all. Then the rains came and postponed my grass anxiety. Now, the sun is out, and the grass is nearly tickling my chin. I can almost hear the footsteps of a borough enforcement officer coming up the block.
If I do cut the grass, I will raise the level for cutting. And my wife and I have worked pretty hard to add pollinator friendly plantings in expanded gardens. Self justification, I know. But the “No mow May” movement is inflicting greater guilt upon me every year. How about cut just once May?
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
April and May are always busy months here. Last week, I had a fun time at the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) meeting, where we learned about the WellFlight helicopter.
It’s one thing to see a PowerPoint with photos. It’s surreal when seeing the large aircraft in-person, the equipment used, and the people who operate the machinery.
It gives you a different perspective.
Most people have seen or been inside this helicopter during difficult times in their lives.
We were learning about its important purpose in Adams County.
It has transported just over 1,000 people since Air Methods opened the base in Adams County in September 2020.
WellSpan WellFlight is a partnership between Air Methods and WellSpan Health.
The training for the staff who operate and work with Air Methods is the most I have seen.
Each base has one nurse, one paramedic, and one pilot to fly together 24/7.
Individuals must have three-plus years in the intensive care unit or emergency department as residential nurses or for 9-1-1 and critical transports as a paramedic, officials said. Pilots are required to have a minimum of 2,500 hours as a pilot in command.
To be considered, there is a “three-part qualification process including a written examination and a hands-on evaluation using dynamic human patient simulation and all licenses,” according to officials.
Additionally, there are ongoing training requirements with clinicians completing over 100 hours to stay “at the highest level of competency,” while pilots must undergo bi-annual simulator training, officials said.
While I hope people I know never need such a service, it was comforting to see it in-person and know it is there. It offers an important service to the community and saves lives.
