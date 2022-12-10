I am writing as president of the American Battlefield Trust to correct misstatements and omissions of fact made during the Dec. 5 Gettysburg Area School District board meeting, which later appeared in the Dec. 7 edition of the Gettysburg Times.
First, it is worth noting that, as a nonprofit organization, the American Battlefield Trust is legally eligible for an exemption from local taxes. Instead, we have voluntarily remained a taxpayer in Adams County for 25 years, proudly contributing more than $440,000 in school, county and municipal taxes over the past decade. In addition, in one recent instance we acquired a 10-acre property that had previously been owned by a tax-exempt entity, putting it back on the municipal tax rolls. In the rare instances where we have acquired commercial properties (from, it should be noted, willing sellers who want to see their land preserved), we have made additional voluntary donations over and above our legal tax obligation in recognition of tax rate reductions and were in discussions about making similar voluntary donations regarding the General Pickett’s Buffet property (covered by the Gettysburg Times on Nov. 17) and the former Battlefield Military Museum Tract on Baltimore Pike.
Further, the calculations offered to the school board on Monday were, as presented, inaccurate and misleading. Claims regarding $920,000 in annual lost tax revenue are based on acquisitions that go back as far as the Eisenhower Administration – decades before the Trust was even founded in 1987. And, continuing with the Eisenhower connection, the figure appears to include the family’s donation of its farm to create Eisenhower National Historic Site. All told and accounting for duplicate entries, the Trust only appears on the chain of title for a third of the properties listed. When we were first shown this data months ago, we immediately highlighted these inaccuracies. It is disappointing that citations of such incorrect data persist. Our discussions with many local officials over the years have always been respectful and professional, not acrimonious, nor, as they were termed Monday evening, akin to a battle – a particularly inappropriate turn of phrase when one considers the service and sacrifice of those who endured genuine combat on these hallowed fields.
Finally, to suggest that an organization that provides thousands of hours of free content to educators, provides stipends for students and holds multiple teacher and student events throughout the year, is unaware of public education in Gettysburg is ludicrous. The Trust is exceptionally proud of its record in Gettysburg, conserving more than 1,200 acres of battlefield land while protecting and enhancing one of the community’s most valuable economic assets: the battlefield and National Park. We look forward to continuing to pay our taxes, bringing our conferences and events to Gettysburg (along with a substantial heritage tourism impact for local businesses) and working with dedicated public officials and local residents to ensure this unequalled national treasure remains preserved and vibrant.
David N. Duncan is president of the American Battlefield Trust, Washington, D.C. The opinions are his own.
