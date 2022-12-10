I am writing as president of the American Battlefield Trust to correct misstatements and omissions of fact made during the Dec. 5 Gettysburg Area School District board meeting, which later appeared in the Dec. 7 edition of the Gettysburg Times.

First, it is worth noting that, as a nonprofit organization, the American Battlefield Trust is legally eligible for an exemption from local taxes. Instead, we have voluntarily remained a taxpayer in Adams County for 25 years, proudly contributing more than $440,000 in school, county and municipal taxes over the past decade. In addition, in one recent instance we acquired a 10-acre property that had previously been owned by a tax-exempt entity, putting it back on the municipal tax rolls. In the rare instances where we have acquired commercial properties (from, it should be noted, willing sellers who want to see their land preserved), we have made additional voluntary donations over and above our legal tax obligation in recognition of tax rate reductions and were in discussions about making similar voluntary donations regarding the General Pickett’s Buffet property (covered by the Gettysburg Times on Nov. 17) and the former Battlefield Military Museum Tract on Baltimore Pike.

David N. Duncan is president of the American Battlefield Trust, Washington, D.C. The opinions are his own.

