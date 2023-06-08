“Containment” was the central doctrine of U.S. foreign policy throughout nearly the entire duration of the Cold War (1945 through 1991). As first promulgated by George Kennan and a few other young State Department employees during the administration of President Harry Truman in the early days of the Cold War, containment meant that the U.S. would oppose, by force if necessary, any expansion of Communist rule outside the borders of the U.S.S.R.

The right, of course, had a problem with the doctrine of containment because it was, in their view, not ambitious enough. The containment advocates in government wanted only to stop the spread of Communism, not eliminate it entirely. Thus, they did not seem to the right to be displaying sufficient faith either in the ability of the U.S. to defeat Communism or in the Russian people to free themselves from the tyranny under which they lived. The containment practitioners, on the other hand, thought that they were the practical ones, advancing a foreign policy goal for the U.S. that was not only achievable but that was more likely to avoid superpower war for the long term.

Jeff Colvin is a research physicist and resident of Gettysburg. He is co-chair of Gettysburg DFA. The opinions expressed are his own.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.