Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by strong thunderstorms later in the day. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.