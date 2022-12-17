Throughout the years, I must have watched every televised Christmas special ever made several times. Leading the list was “A Charlie Brown Christmas” always an annual watch. Two questions with Charlie Brown persist: One, did he ever pitch a winning game of baseball, and secondly did he ever get any attention from that red-haired girl?

This is the first year since 1965 that “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will not air on broadcast television but instead has found a new home on Apple TV+. Such a move will reduce the opportunity of new generations of children to watch and appreciate a genuine story on the true meaning of Christmas and how Vince Guaraldi’s version of a “Christmas Time is Here” has become another American standard Christmas musical classic.

Greg Maresca is a freelance writer who lives in Elysburg, Northumberland County.

