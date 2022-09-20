Mark Twain once said, “While everybody talks about the weather, nobody seems to be doing anything about it.” But weather is determined by the climate, and it’s not doing well. The climate is changing as a result of human activity, leading to global warming.

How hot? 1,000 heat records were broken in the American west during the first week of September alone. Some places, like Salt Lake City, Sacramento (116 degrees), and Reno have broken their September records multiple times and by large margins.

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

