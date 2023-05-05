They’re both accomplished individuals. By any standard you choose to use, they’re successful. They’re also both distinguished leaders in their chosen fields of work.
She’s a surgeon, and her specialty is neuro surgery. Her reputation is known far and wide. The amount of pain and suffering she has relived and the lives she has saved are incalculable. After recently receiving a prestigious award for her work at a national surgical society symposium, she described how she viewed the recognition she was given and the work she does. “Thank you for this award. Please know that it’s appreciated, but please also know that I’m just a small part, one surgeon, one person. This award is a tribute to medical science, to all of its practitioners, to the advances we foster every day, and to what we all do to continually grow our craft. I’m grateful to be one of many in our shared field of endeavor.”
Most people in his line of work call themselves builders or real estate developers. He refers to himself as a community builder. He has a firm belief that families are the heart and soul of a community, and that one of the best ways to support families is to make affordable and comfortable housing available. During the ceremony where he was recognized by the governor of his state for his efforts to build communities, he was asked what powered him. “Houses are easy; anyone can build them. What isn’t so easy in getting families into those houses. A house is a building, a home is where a family lives, and when you can put a number of homes together, you’ve built a community. I enjoy the small part I get to play in this process.”
Because their awards were given around the same time, they were asked to do a joint interview on a local TV station. The plan was to honor both of them, but as the interview progressed, it became something totally different, something so much more. Oh it honored both of them, make no mistake about that, but it also became a seminar on one of the most essential aspects of personal and professional development.
Listening to them, you could easily have concluded that they had met ahead of the interview and rehearsed what they were going to say—they hadn’t. You might also have thought that they were speaking from prepared remarks that they had put together in preparation for the interview—they weren’t. This interview was as real, spontaneous, and genuine as it gets. It was a primer on leaders assuming the role of servants. The following is a brief summary of what they had to offer.
At the beginning of the interview, the interviewer offered an overview of their careers and why they each had been recognized with an award. That’s pretty much all that was said about them individually. Throughout the rest of interview, there was no bragging or self-aggrandizing. They had no time for that. They were more focused on new developments in their fields of endeavor, emerging trends, and how their professions would each contribute to a brighter future. They allowed their work to speak for itself.
Three words you didn’t hear were I, me, and my. They spoke instead about we, us, and our. They referred frequently to the teams they worked with and how their work was only made possible through the committed efforts of others. They talked about give-and-take among team members, and how that
allowed them to serve each other and take advantage of individual strengths. They each describe scenarios where their work was enhanced because they had someone they could go to for help.
Several times they talked about specific experiences where they learned from colleagues and permanently expanded their own skill sets. They mentioned individuals by name and spoke in specific terms about their contributions. They were proud of their peers. The word collaboration came up often. There was no question that they each were part of a well-developed and mutually supportive professional network that capitalized on the expertise of others. There was no ego in their words or in their tone; it was all about working together for the best outcomes.
When they weren’t talking about their teams, they spoke about the people they served. Their comments were compassion filled and empathetically driven. They spoke about empowering people to help them build better futures for themselves and their families. These two were authentic servant leaders. They led within their profession by serving their peers, and they led through their profession as willing servants to their patients and clients.
To stand tall as a leader, regardless of who you’re leading, do so as a servant—one who leads to serve others!
Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.
