They’re both accomplished individuals. By any standard you choose to use, they’re successful. They’re also both distinguished leaders in their chosen fields of work.

She’s a surgeon, and her specialty is neuro surgery. Her reputation is known far and wide. The amount of pain and suffering she has relived and the lives she has saved are incalculable. After recently receiving a prestigious award for her work at a national surgical society symposium, she described how she viewed the recognition she was given and the work she does. “Thank you for this award. Please know that it’s appreciated, but please also know that I’m just a small part, one surgeon, one person. This award is a tribute to medical science, to all of its practitioners, to the advances we foster every day, and to what we all do to continually grow our craft. I’m grateful to be one of many in our shared field of endeavor.”

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

