I love “Columbo,” even if the show moves at the pace of canned sardines swimming uphill. “Matlock” or “Perry Mason” can’t hold a candle to it.
When Peter Falk appears in a puff of cigar smoke, wearing his trademark trench coat, I know the villain’s going down, even if it takes 75 minutes of small talk.
At the beginning of an episode, all of us find out how a crime happened. All except for our private eye.
Good old Columbo doesn’t know how things went, and the fun comes from watching him figure it out.
People underestimate Columbo, just like they underestimate me. He’s likable, and so am I. He gets distracted often, and, boy, some weather we’ve been having, huh?
He’s a roguish, seasoned fellow, whereas I look as roguish as a deer in front of an oncoming car. But if you follow my earlier deductions, I can be a great investigator.
Especially if you follow me with a movie camera. Quit snickering, ye of little faith.
I’ve started by leaving my glasses behind, so I squint just like my hero.
Every now and then I snap up little things like napkins and examine them for clues. This is an icky endeavor, since my brother decided to have a cold this week.
But I power through, because what am I if not a roguish, Holmesian, seasoned, Poirot-esque sleuth? Where ordinary people can find two adjectives to describe themselves, I can find four.
The trickier part is finding out which ones apply. Despite the list I provided, some people insist on calling me a nuisance. They’re probably “Matlock” fans.
In the spirit of Columbo, I’ve started wearing my long coat.
It’s a shame it’s red and puffy instead of beige and rumpled, but you can’t have it all. Even if I feel hot, I look cool.
Speaking of hot, I’ve also decided to chow down on Columbo’s favorite food: chili con carne. It helps me get suspects off their guard.
They think I’m accompanying them on an everyday lunch outing. They might even feel sorry for me when I start to cry and chug ice water.
But they miss the fact that I’m shrewdly observing them. Or maybe the table next to them. It’s hard to tell through the tears.
Either I get people’s confidence or I intimidate them. When I enter a store, I chuck aside a few pencils. Real tecs don’t keep track of their writing utensils.
It has the bonus effect of announcing my entrance. Sometimes it’s impressive enough that people start inching toward the door.
Then I lean on the counter, give the chap behind it a good squint, and say, “I’m a bourbon man.”
“Lady, here we sell ice cream,” he replies.
“Awright,” I say, chewing on a dry-erase marker, since I can’t buy cigars. “I know you’re bluffing.”
But I can’t prove anything yet, so we just stare at each other. I try not to go cross-eyed.
“Just one more thing...” I reach into my pockets and, after pulling out a grocery list, I find my list of adjectives.
“Seventy-five minutes ago, I know you did something devious, devilish, or dumb,” I read. I give him a look so seasoned you could make pepper steak with it. “Will ya call me when you’re ready to confess?”
“I’ll call security,” he answers.
That’s my cue to leave. Since I don’t own a beat-up Peugeot, I have to take off on my grade-school bike. Do me a favor and don’t mention the streamers.
So I haven’t quite managed to pull off this detective business. But I’ll keep trying.
Whatever the case, Lieutenant Paskhaver will take it up with ease and style. Well, maybe not with ease, but definitely with style.
Alexandra Paskhaver writes a humor column for the Delaware County Daily Times and the Gettysburg Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.