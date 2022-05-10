Initially, this article was to be about censorship and social media – but sometimes event overtakes intent. This is one of those times.
It’s hard to imagine anything meaner, more vicious, or more cowardly than to take an innocent life, or to violate a sacred trust. Yet, that’s exactly what we saw last week, the one about the other, regarding the “leak” by someone as yet unidentified, concerning the upcoming Supreme Court opinion on the abortion issue in Dobbs v. Jackson.
The ”leak” was/is a major betrayal of trust by some as-yet-unknown individual or entity, published by the political website Politico, reporting that Justice Samuel Alito is preparing the Court’s official Opinion on Dobbs, to overturn and void Roe v. Wade, and return the issue to the several States, under the 10th Amendment. This is, of course, a true bombshell, just as was Roe, not only because Roe overturned literally centuries of legal thought on the propriety, legality, and morality surrounding abortion, but also because the Burger Court in 1973 “discovered” and established a previously non-existent right for a pregnant woman to kill her unborn baby. The current Roberts Court is revisiting that landmark case, via Dobbs, and is apparently moving towards reversing Roe. Contrary to widespread media hyperbole, Dobbs won’t make abortion illegal; it simply removes the issue from federal control and returns it to individual States and their legislatures and voters – under the still-existent and operative 10th Amendment. The result will be that those States, legislatures and voters which choose to continue to legalize abortion will do so, and those which choose not to, won’t.
Wherever one stands on the issue of abortion itself, far more of the moment is the betrayal, not only of the Supreme Court but also of We, the People, by the betrayer(s). This simply cannot and will not stand. A society exists and functions because its citizens TRUST their government, its representatives, and its spokespersons to be trustworthy. Period. Violating that trust, deliberately or otherwise, renders the betrayer(s) permanently untrustable. (An interesting side-truth here is that, if one wanted to destroy the public’s confidence, lying to them or betraying that confidence is a very effective way to do so – as we are currently witnessing, not only from mass media outlets, but also social media and [most sadly] government spokespersons.)
One (intended?) effect of the Politico “leak” has been the predictable political posturing by folks who know better but score political points by sounding uninformed about their supposed newly shaken confidence in the Court, e.g., Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski (Alaska). Such statements may serve to protect the speaker from any suspicion but do nothing to shed light on the subject. As the news article referencing Murkowski’s statement recognizes, “Elected officials do not normally talk this way about the justices. But now, it seems, the jurists are fair game, just another contingent of power players in the Washington viper pit.”
All of this only serves to cement the public’s suspicion that so many politicians currently focus not on their sworn duty, but feed their own compulsion towards authoritarianism, i.e., the absolute need to control what we’re allowed to see, when we are allowed to see it, and under what circumstances we might be allowed to see it. (If that smacks of the Chinese Communists and other autocratic regimes, so be it.) This mindset now permeates our formerly democratic government and every facet of our everyday lives.
Lee Greenwood aside, we’re no longer “the land of the free.” If we were, we would be doing what free people do: verify, not acquiesce; validate, not swallow fact-checkers’” pronouncements; conduct our own true research, using a valid, scientific-method based framework; ignore the latest’n’greatest from opinion-makers; etc., etc, etc.
We’re all well aware of the power of what’s popularly called “brainwashing,” i.e., conditioning the mind to accept any statement (because it comes from “authority”) but what too many are not aware of is how completely it’s taken over our society, including our schools. Here’s just one example (names, dates, and places are intentionally absent, but every sentence is very, very true. There exists today, in school, after school, after school, across the country, a program, known in some jurisdictions as “Safe to Say,” which authorizes and protects not merely snitching but also slander and libel, and guarantees anonymity to the accuser. Mind you, this is in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution, which provides that every person has a right to face his/her accuser, along with the right to free, speedy and fair trial by a jury of his/her peers. But “Safe to Say” fails in so many respects. The program fails even to require school authorities to investigate whether such allegations are even true before passing judgment and punishment on the accused. The Founders and Framers knew human nature and anticipated this kind of circumstance when they drew up the Constitution. Which raises the question: If they were smart enough to anticipate this kind of scenario and treat it appropriately, why can’t we? And why can’t today’s school authorities? (Or is it intentional? Is this one more instance of conditioning our thought process, to accept authoritarian behavior unfailingly and without question?)
Mind you, there’s no end to the nefarious uses to which such an Orwellian concept can be put – aside from its destruction of yet another freedom guaranteed to all under our Constitution.
Does all this sound ridiculous? But it’s here. Who’s to blame? We are – for forgetting just how precious our freedoms are. For ignoring those who are actively working to undermine those freedoms. The sabotage of America is real – and it’s from within. Ben Franklin was correct: it’s up to us to keep our Republic. The good news is, We, the People, can, but will we bother?
I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a Conservative Thinker and an Adams County Voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.