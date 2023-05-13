D.K. Thomas
I received the absolute best early Mother’s Day gift possible.
My third great-grandson was born this week. Rowan arrived Tuesday morning weighing in at eight pounds, seven ounces, and measuring 20-1/2 inches long, quite a big bruiser for his tiny-framed mother, my granddaughter Alexas, who is several inches shy of the 5-foot mark.
It’s sometimes hard to fathom I have adult grandchildren. I’m just becoming accustomed to having adult children, and now my oldest son is a grandfather, a few times over.
I’m looking forward to meeting Rowan in person. Unfortunately, he lives several hours away, so it will be a while before I can hold him. I’m sure he will be even more precious then.
Rowan wasn’t the only early Mother’s Day present. Youngest daughter Rebekah and her beau, Steve, came by one day last weekend and painted the hallway for me.
Before property values bottom out and interest rates go sky high, I want to get the house sold. But, before that happens, a few things need sprucing up, like that hallway. Stripping off nearly a hundred years of wallpaper was horrible. I gallantly permitted my husband that privilege. I shan’t repeat his commentary here. Afterall, this is a family-friendly newspaper and some of what he had to say sure wasn’t appropriate for little eyes nor ears.
I have a few more chores in need of finishing before I call a real estate agent, like having Grandpa Adam (my oldest son) do some work on the back porch, when he has a bit of free time from turning wrenches and towing vehicles. He’s the proprietor of Irvin Towing and Services in Aspers.
All in all, it’s been a lovely week for celebrating being a mother. I’m hoping for just one more “gift” this weekend, a day to sleep in late without a Beagle bouncing off my head.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
Even when the world tries to surround you, grief is incredibly isolating and lonely. You can have the best support system from family and friends, but there are moments that still sneak up on you.
There could be a cardinal or two that mysteriously fly in front of your car on the way to work that is serendipitously timed.
One day, I was hurrying to put something in the mailbox and stumbled upon two cardinals in the yard. I was able to snap photos of one, as the other flew away.
At the Gettysburg Times office, I saw a cardinal on a small tree and a bunny outside a window nearby one another.
I never really thought of signs from the other side until losing my brother, Vinny.
When we were kids growing up, we convinced our dad to let us buy a bunny at a flea market that we named Bam-Bam. We had a lot of fun playing with him together.
Again, it felt like a sign he’s there.
I listen to the free version of Pandora, so it plays random songs by chance based on the station you have on. Certain songs hold special memories and inside jokes, so they sometimes spark different emotions when they come on. “You and Me” by Lifehouse was my wedding dance song with Ben, and Vinny performed it with my older brother, Anthony.
I know out of all the signs he would send – music would be at the forefront. Hearing those songs brings me peace knowing he is not too far away.
Jim Hale
Now and then, I hear people complaining about primary elections.
They’re unhappy because they have to register as a member of one party or another in order to vote, or they say everyone ought to get to vote on all the candidates.
Well, imagine what might happen if primaries were open.
Imagine you’re in Party A and strongly disagree with Party Z.
Party A is divided, with several candidates each having some support. The outcome is uncertain.
On the other hand, Party Z is united behind one candidate, whose nomination is guaranteed. So, many members of Party Z decide to cast their votes for a fringe member of Party A, whose personal views are very close to Party Z’s.
As a result, someone with Party Z’s views ends up “representing” Party A on the November ballot.
To put it another way, what if residents of another borough got to vote in your council election? Or if other congregations got to vote on whom you should hire as your next pastor?
Pennsylvania has created precisely that kind of confusion by allowing school board and magisterial judge candidates to file in both parties at once.
If you’re registered, and if you’ve done your due diligence and gotten to know the candidates, don’t forget to vote on Tuesday.
John Spangler
With Mother’s Day 2023 arriving this weekend, I could not help but remember my mother, Margaret, who would have turned 100 years of age this year. A surfacing memory is her adaptability. She was a creature of habit and once she learned to do something, she never wavered from that script. But she faced a lot of change over her lifetime and did it with a lot of grace and good spirit.
She adapted to a new part of the country, growing up in the East and living her entire adult life in the Midwest. She became a gardener, finding joy in growing flowers of every kind. She said yes to a cross country public transportation travel event in which she visited multiple grand children and family members. She changed political parties (I’m not sure my sisters know) when her lifelong political party opposed stem cell research that might have helped my father in his struggle with Parkinson’s disease. In her latter years, she learned to pump her own gasoline, something she had never done until my father could no longer do it himself.
So as a creature of habit myself, perhaps her adaptability is a lasting gift that I need these days. Its one of many very good memories and personal charisms as another Mother’s Day approaches
Jeff Cook
Some parents can never do enough for their children. No effort is too great, no expense too prohibitive.
I thought of this last September as the academic year was just beginning. This is the tale of the lonely bicycle.
Being a creature of habit, I usually run the same route every session.
One fall day early in the semester, I noticed an object adjacent to student housing on North Washington Street. It was a bicycle wrapped in plastic that was chained to a post. “SHIP TO MY DORM ROOM” appeared in large letters. Smaller letters may have indicated the owner’s name, but I never stopped to take a closer look. I was impressed with all the things that had to transpire to transport the two-wheeler to Gettysburg.
A few days later, I noticed the plastic wrapper was still intact. The Gettysburg College campus is quite walkable so a bike is a luxury.
Days turned into weeks, and weeks into months. The plastic remained in place. The new year came and then spring. Still it sat, unsullied, as if on display at a museum. The days got warmer, and then one day last week after final exams had concluded, I noticed it was gone. To where, I know not, but certainly well-preserved from the elements with zero additional mileage.
I hope the student at least took off the plastic before the parents arrived!
Harry Hartman
One of my bosses always tells me, if you are making progress, you are making progress.
In a weird way, that has always made sense to me.
As a person who pays very close attention to national politics, I do get disappointed when both sides draw a hard line in the sand when negotiating issues. Real change and progress only happen when two sides are open to honest and back-and-forth dialog on issues. Ultimately back-and-forth dialog will lead to both sides giving a little bit to ultimately make some sort of progress.
That is why I was so encouraged following a meeting I attended this week.
I was invited to a meeting at Gettysburg College with faculty, the administration representing the college and its students, and the Gettysburg Police Department which was represented by Gettysburg Borough Mayor Rita Frealing, Police Chief Robert Glenny and two of his officers.
There have been ongoing and growing concerns from the college about interactions between its students, particularly students of color, and the police department.
The representatives from the college came to the meeting with significant concerns regarding the frequency and the manner in which these interactions have been occurring. Some good discussions took place with new facts and news ideas pushed out by both sides. All in attendance were able to express their opinions openly and politely back and forth, and as someone who was taking detailed notes, all concerned were listening.
By the end of the meeting, due to the open dialogue, there was some true progress made on many suggestions and ideas put forth.
At least to this observer, there was a true willingness by both sides to work together to improve the relationship between college students and the borough police department.
With the turnout at the meeting by folks from the college there are obviously some concerns on their part regarding treatment and interactions between the students and the local police department. According to those representing the college this alleged treatment is based upon recent interactions.
All in all, it was great to see the progress between the two sides attempting to work together to come up with some responsible solutions. I look forward to attending the next meeting. I also look forward to being a part of helping to improve the relationship between the two sides.
