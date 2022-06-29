In 1973, the Supreme Court “discovered” the “emanations of a penumbra” in the 14th Amendment, and in which that Court claimed it saw what no-one had ever seen before, and what appeared nowhere in the text or source documents behind either the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution itself, i.e., a justification for legalizing abortion. Prior to that “discovery,” abortion (intentional, as opposed to spontaneous or naturally occurring) after “quickening” had historically been viewed in America as unacceptable, and often criminal.
With the Sexual Revolution (“If it feels good, do it!”), the Pill, and disintegrating social mores (49 years ago, 90% of Americans opposed abortion in toto, while today Democrats across the spectrum want it – even post-partum infanticide, under all circumstances and at all times) pressure grew to legalize abortion. In 1970, Texas lawyers Linda Coffee and Sarah Weddington, filed suit for Norma McCorvey (whom they identified as “Jane Roe”) against Dallas County, Texas, whose district attorney was Henry Wade, thus, Roe v. Wade. The case went to the Supreme Court, and the majority decision, relying almost totally on the aforementioned “emanations of a penumbra,” was written by Justice Harry Blackmun. The decision was immediately criticized as without substance, and as fabricated from whole cloth. But, with a liberal majority on the Court, the time to challenge Roe v. Wade wasn’t then; it had to change. Now it has, and Dobbs v. Jackson provided the opportunity to do so.
It’s important to recognize that Dobbs does NOT criminalize abortion; it merely returns the issue, correctly under the 9th and 10th Amendments, to the respective states’ jurisdictions, exactly where it had been prior to Roe, and consistent with the Framers’ design. Thus, how abortion is viewed and treated simply reverts back to each state’s legislature, and its voters. Period.
Of note is that nowhere in Dobbs is the morality of abortion addressed; it’s all about whether Roe was properly decided, i.e., legally supportable. For the supporters of abortion, the only thing that’s changed is that it’s now (properly) in the province of the respective state legislatures. And, to those opposed to abortion, the same reality exists. As for the morality of killing the unborn in utero or post-partum, that, too, is now for voters to decide.
All that said, there remains one segment of our population that’s extremely unhappy about Dobbs. That would be the Left, Marxists, and other America haters who are working so hard to subvert our Constitution, our core principles, our very existence as a free and self-governing society and people. How disheartening must it be, after all that work, all these years, and all their progress, to see at least one core segment of our government correct itself and “get it right.” Here they are, corrupting virtually the entire political class, both the Executive Branch and the Legislative, and can’t yet cow the Supreme Court, even after violence and threats of violence against its members.
One other “course correction” is worth mentioning: Although it’s been termed and defended as “settled law,” Roe v. Wade has never actually been either; it’s not a Constitutional amendment, and has never been ratified/codified into law by Congress or the States. Remember, under Article I, Section 1, “All legislative power herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States.”
Hmmm: Maybe it’s time for We, the People, to send a message to our increasingly divided, ineffective, and unfocused Congress that we really do expect them to do the job we sent them there to do.
A final note: Although nowhere in the Constitution can any reference to abortion be found, the Declaration of Independence is very, very clear: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Thus, it must be asked, would the Framers not merely ignore but, in fact, reject this founding principle of Life? Fat chance! And, yes, it’s also long since time to bring our Creator back into our lives. The Founders and Framers not only acknowledge but accepted Him and His precepts. Shouldn’t we, too?
