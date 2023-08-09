It is no surprise, Americans have been dealing, and are continuing to deal, with rising health care costs along with historically high inflation. One thing I believe we can all agree upon is that the resources we have in our health care system should be utilized as effectively as possible. Working toward this offers everyone the opportunity of more affordable health care.

In this regard, it would serve us well to pay attention to what Congressman Dr. John Joyce is doing right now to make a critically important federal health program work as it is intended. Just over 30 years ago, Congress created what is commonly known as the 340B Program. It requires pharmaceutical manufacturers to offer major discounts to pharmacies and hospitals to help provide affordable health care for those individuals that are financially stressed. However, in too many instances the 340B program is not serving the need as intended.

Jim Martin is a Republican Adams County commissioner.

