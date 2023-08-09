It is no surprise, Americans have been dealing, and are continuing to deal, with rising health care costs along with historically high inflation. One thing I believe we can all agree upon is that the resources we have in our health care system should be utilized as effectively as possible. Working toward this offers everyone the opportunity of more affordable health care.
In this regard, it would serve us well to pay attention to what Congressman Dr. John Joyce is doing right now to make a critically important federal health program work as it is intended. Just over 30 years ago, Congress created what is commonly known as the 340B Program. It requires pharmaceutical manufacturers to offer major discounts to pharmacies and hospitals to help provide affordable health care for those individuals that are financially stressed. However, in too many instances the 340B program is not serving the need as intended.
We’ve seen the 340B program expand over the course of its history to include “contract pharmacies” meaning that multi-billion dollar corporations like Walgreens and CVS are able to receive huge discounts on drugs originally intended for safety-net hospitals and then sell those drugs at full list price. These pharmacy chains enjoy an astronomical average profit margin of 72 percent on the 340B-purchased drugs they dispense.
Congressman Joyce has been a leading voice in Washington, D.C., on the need to repair the process of manufacturers selling drugs at sharply discounted prices to so-called safety-net hospitals that serve high numbers of low-income patients. In theory, those hospitals then charge market prices for the drugs and use those profits to reduce health care costs for their poorer patients so that care is more affordable and accessible.
Congressman Joyce is sounding an alarm about this program because as it has grown astronomically, up to nearly $44 billion in discounted drug sales in 2021, there are rising concerns that instead of helping Pennsylvanians in need, too much of that money is benefiting those that control the profits.
When the 340B program was created, hospitals weren’t, and still aren’t, required to provide an accounting of how they utilize the windfall profits they are gaining from the program. There is spotty transparency and accountability, at best. Congressman Joyce is working to fix the
program and bring it back to its original mission. He has made it clear that 340B hospitals should be required to provide a detailed accounting of how their profits from this program are being utilized to help financially-distressed families and vulnerable communities. He has insisted that we need common-sense guardrails on this program so that the money generated by discounted drugs is going to those in need, not to those with plenty. We applaud Congressman Joyce’s demands that hospitals and pharmacies who receive huge windfalls, thanks to government mandates, should be accountable for how that money is used.
The billions of dollars generated by the 340B program could be going a long way toward ensuring that more Americans have access to high-quality health care that can fit their financial budget... That’s the goal that Congressman Joyce and many of his colleagues want to achieve instead of seeing chain pharmacies and large-scale hospital systems lacking accountability. Let your congressman know you are behind him in helping improve the lives of those in Pennsylvania communities.
Jim Martin is a Republican Adams County commissioner.
